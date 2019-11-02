FAIRLEA — For the third time in five seasons, Greenbrier East is playoff bound. But that’s just part of what’s now on the table. Thanks to a 48-12 thrashing of Princeton on Friday night at Spartan Stadium, East (6-3) is now in position to do something it has done since 1998, host a first-round playoff game.
The ninth-ranked team in Class AAA overcame a sluggish start and posted 41 second-half points to run away from the Tigers (2-7) and set up a showdown next week with Riverside on the road next week with a possible home playoff bid on the line.
“We have to have a great group of men to achieve things like that,” said Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee. “These guys are starting to buy into what we’re doing, the hard work, the commitment, and we’re moving forward.
“All we’re telling our guys is to go out and play next week like we always do. To host a playoff game would be something big for our community, but we just want to make sure we go out and play the football game we need to play in order to win. Then, we’ll see what happens from there.”
Setting up that opportunity didn’t come easy on a frigid Senior Night, at least in the first half. One hundred yards in penalties, including five pass interference calls, against the Spartans in the first half, along with some costly turnovers for the home team helped keep Princeton in the game. The only score in the first two frames came on a 27-yard Brandon Honaker touchdown run that capped off a three-play, 45-yard drive. Owen Voglesong added his 19th straight extra point, and the Spartans built a lead they never relinquished.
Princeton moved the ball at times in the opening half, using a size advantage that the Tiger receivers had on the East defensive backs to throw for 128 yards and draw the yellow laundry from the officials, but the Spartan defense didn’t break and held onto the lead heading to the locker room.
Things changed drastically, though, in the third quarter. On East’s second drive of the frame, senior fullback Chris Hulmes picked up his first career touchdown with a 20-yard scoring run, and he added the 2-point conversion, catching a pass from Kyle King on a faked extra point.
Ahead 15-0, the Spartans smelled blood.
On Princeton’s next play, quarterback Grant Cochran was intercepted by King, who returned the pick 42 yards for the touchdown, and the blowout was taking form.
“There were some minor things we saw that we were missing in the first half, and we made some adjustments,” said Lee. “I think that made a difference.”
The Tigers tried to say in the game, scoring on the ensuing drive when Cochran found Ethan Parsons on a screen pass that Parsons took 40 yards to the house, but East answered right back, using just four plays to find the end zone again on a Marion Lawson touchdown run from 7 yards out.
The news only got worse for the visitors in the final frame as East began the fourth with an eight-play drive that covered 97 yards and ended with Lawson’s second touchdown run of the game, this one from 3 yards away.
The second pick-6 of the day, a 46-yarder from sophomore Braden Bragg, broke the Tigers’ backs, and with a 40-6 deficit, Princeton faced a running clock the remainder of the game.
Cochran was able to add one final score, a 7-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Padgett, but King picked up the onside kick that followed and raced 55 yards to the house for the final score of the game.
King ended the game with 116 yards on the ground, 10 through the air, an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a score in his final regular season game in front of the home fans.
Lawson rushed for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his senior night, and Hulmes rushed for 77 yards and a score, while also recovering a fumble.
“It’s a group that I’m going to truly miss,” said Lee of his seniors who shined brightly in what could be their final game at Spartan Stadium. “They’ve been together since their freshman year, and they’ve bought into the culture.”
On the other side, Princeton’s relentless aerial attack didn’t stop until the final whistle. Cochran finished 24 for 52 for 317 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The majority of it went to Parsons, who finished with 10 catches for 196 yards. Cochran also threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Spartans, though, as both of his interceptions were returned for scores.
“You just try to put your guys in position,” said Lee of the game plan against Princeton’s pass-happy offense. “You want to put them in a spot where they can make plays. They’re going to get some, and they’re going to miss some. You just want it to balance out and try to eliminate some big plays.”
East, which clinched back-to-back regular seasons above .500 for the first time since 1997-98, will finish the regular season on the road against a 4-5 Riverside team fighting for its playoff life on Friday. Princeton will be at Nicholas County to finish its 2019 campaign.
