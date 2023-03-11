RICHLANDS, Va. — Following a strong 2022 campaign, the Richlands Blue Tornado has numerous new faces in new places as it begins the 2023 season.
After going 17-4 and 7-4 in the Southwest District a season ago, James “Moose” Cochran will turn to seven new faces in his third year as the boss of the Richlands softball squad.
The veteran coach knows his team’s inexperience is one of the early hurdles the Blue Tornado has to overcome.
“We are going to be really inexperienced because we have to replace seven people. I think it will be a learning curve to start with,” Cochran explained. “Alyssa Lee, Taylor Webb, Gillian Guerriero, Annie McGlothlin, Alissa Whitt, Chloe Perkins, Rachael Rife—we have to replace all seven of them. They were all key to our success.”
However, Richlands returns three key pieces to the 2023 edition of the Blue Tornado. Luckily for the Blues, those three key pieces often reside in a place that has been kind to them in the past. The pitching circle.
Erica Lamie, Arin Rife and Kira Vance return to the mound after each member of the Blue Tornado trio came up big from the circle last spring for Cochran’s squad.
“We get our top three pitchers back. That ought to be a strength. We are really looking forward to Erica’s health being 100% because she was not 100% at all last year. She rounded into pitching shape at the end of the season,” said Cochran, who was an assistant on the 2019 Richlands state championship softball squad. “Arin is really good. She took the ball for us all year last year because Erica was hurt. She just wants the ball. She wants to improve. She is such a competitor on the mound and anywhere you put her. Having Erica back at full strength really gives us a good 1-2 punch right there. I cannot say enough about what Kira did for us last year either. She was tremendous coming in for us in relief. It gives us three different kinds of pitchers to look at. We expect big things from Arin, Erica and Kira on the mound this year.”
Cochran will rely on the leadership of his three pitchers and senior Abby Hughes to carry the positive momentum the Blues have created in the offseason into its spring slate of games.
“Everything has been positive. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us because a lot of these girls have not played at this level,” Cochran stated.
“Our older girls—their leadership is going to be key to this younger group.”
Luckily for Cochran and the elder members of the Richlands squad, the younger members of the Blue Tornado battalion are no strangers to success. The 2022 Blue Tornado JV softball squad claimed the Southwest District championship. The Blue Tornado skipper believes the winning ways of his younger girls will make their transition to varsity softball smoother than usual.
“I think it is a little easier. There is a confidence level with them. They found success and they know what it takes,” Cochran noted. “They worked hard a year ago at the JV level. It is just a matter of stepping up to a little bit better pitching than you saw at the JV level.”
The Blue Tornado will have to grow up quick to face a tough gauntlet of contests that begin right out of the gate. The Blues open the season at Wise Central on March 14 with a Warriors squad that has ended the Blue Tornado’s season the past two years in the Region 2D tournament. Cochran’s crew will also travel to Tennessee to tussle in tournaments at Dobyns Bennett at the end of March and in Knoxville at the end of April. The Blues also travel to Honaker to battle the historically tough Tigers in addition to their tough Southwest District schedule.
Richlands hopes its schedule prepares it for an eventual postseason push.
“We wanted to see the best possible competition that we could to get [the inexperienced girls] used to playing in big games because we do expect to compete for the district championship and hopefully make a run in the playoffs,” Cochran said.
“I think that is the way with Wise-Central—we know they are going to be good. They knocked us out last year and the year before. We want to compete with them right from the beginning so we kind of know where we stand.”
Longtime do-all assistant Dave Lamie returns to Cochran’s staff in 2023 while Emily Kendrick joins the Blue Tornado coaching regime after the departure of Jody Shelton, who was a mainstay in the Blue Tornado dugout in recent years.
Kendrick was a three-time all-state selection at Honaker where she led the Tigers to the 2013 Group A Division 1 state championship.
Kendrick furthered her softball career at Walters State Community College where she named the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association softball pitcher of the year in 2015 while also being named a third team All-American. Kendrick finished her softball career at Emory and Henry where she was a first team All-ODAC selection in 2017. Kendrick holds the Emory and Henry record for wins in a season, most saves in a season, innings pitched in a season, most shutouts in a season and most appearances in a season. Kendrick was formerly the boss of the Grundy softball squad before joining Cochran’s staff at Richlands.
“Losing Jody Shelton was a big blow to the program because he was so knowledgeable and had a great bond with the girls,” Cochran said when reflecting on his coaching staff. “Emily has stepped in and brought her knowledge, experience and great track record that the girls can see and hear every day. She will be a great addition to the program.”
As the season approaches, Cochran’s message to his team has been simple.
“Looking at the season, you hope that your key returners perform as expected and that there is just a drive in those [younger] kids to succeed because they haven’t done it at this level,” Cochran explained. “We have been preaching to them fundamentals. We have good pitching. If we have good defense, we ought to be competitive in most games. If we can just scratch a run or two across, we ought to be right in those games.”
