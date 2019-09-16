First the bad news for Princeton High School football fans: Ranson Graham, the Tigers’ single season passing leader, was lost for the season when his collarbone was broken in three places in the Bluefield game.
Now the good news: his replacement is now the Princeton program’s single game passing leader.
Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran threw four touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 49-9 win over Oak Hill at Hunnicutt Stadium this past Friday night.
After going through film, Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo was able to confirm that Cochran holds the school single game passing record, having completed 20-of-31 passing attempts for 372 yards, which is actually 35 more yards than were accounted for in Friday night’s hastily-assembled sideline stats.
Cochran also threw a couple of interceptions — perhaps one or two of the symptoms of things Pedigo said the Tigers will be working on in the coming weeks — but certainly forgivable transgressions in the light of a school record performance en route to victory.
Cochran was throwing the ball all over the place in the Pedigo spread scenario, but two of his receivers had particularly good nights. Ethan Parsons had eight catches for 187 yards and two scoring receptions and Josiah Honaker had two receptions for 103 yards and a score.
In other Mercer County football action, Bluefield High School incurred a 20-14 loss at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va. which, while disappointing, should not in itself impede the Beavers’ quest for another WVSSAC Class AA state championship.
The unbeaten Cavaliers clamped down on the Bluefield rushing attack, holding beastly running back JJ Davis to a net 41 yards on 12 carries. Thanks to five sacks of Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb, the Beavers were down to 21 net rushing yards.
Now the considerable upside: Deeb completed 18 of 22 passing attempts for 276 yards, no interceptions and two scores. Both scoring strikes went to Jahiem House, who led all Bluefield pass catchers with seven receptions for 134 yards. Davis upped his total offensive output for the night to 133 yards thanks to four receptions for 92 yards. Jacorian Green had four catches for 27 yards.
Back in town at Mitchell Stadium, Graham quarterback Devin Lester had another stellar outing as he led the G-Men to a 35-3 win over Giles Riding their ball-hogging single wing offense, the Spartans had 56 overall offensive snaps to Graham’s 37. The G-Men got a lot done with the opportunities it had.
Lester was the overall leading rusher, scrambling for 152 yards on 10 carries, including an 87-yard scoring run. Passing-wise, he completed 7-of-10 attempts for 151 yards, including a 28-yard scoring strike to Xayvion Turner and a 33-yard TD pass to Marqus Ray.
Ray led G-Men receivers with four catches for 108 yards, including a late 47-yard scoring reception thrown by Graham backup quarterback Jamir Blevins. Turner finished with four catches for 47 yards, also having had a scoring kickoff return called back on a flag. Joey Dales also had a scoring catch erased by a penalty. Isaiah Justice had two catches for 77 yards.
Over in Tazewell, the Bulldogs’ Josiah Jordan had a big night against Ray’s former McDowell County teammates. Jordan , who also had a 60-yard interception return for a score, finished with eight catches for 86 yards, including a 28-yard TD catch from quarterback Gavin Nunley. The Tazewell QB completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 94 yards on the night and also collected a 26-yard TD run. Running back Chancellor Harris rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries, including TD runs of 10 yards and 1 yard.
Over Lindside way, James Monroe quarterback Monroe Mohler had another big night, this time leading the Mavericks in a 42-27 win over Greenbrier West. Mohler accounted for 340 yards total offense and four scores. Mohler carried 12 times for 128 yards, including a 56-yard TD run. He completed 9-of-14 passing attempts for 212 yards, including touchdown passes of 22 and 78 yards to Xander Castillo. Castillo led all Mavs receivers with six catches for 163 yards.
Just across Peters Mountain at Narrows, the unbeaten Green Wave got a collective effort in a hard-fought 20-14 win over Chilhowie, which faced Riverheads in last year’s Class 1 state championship game in Salem. Matthew Morgan led the Narrows rushing attack, churning out 112 yards on the ground, including a 41-yard scoring run. Quarterback Chase Blaker rushed for 71 yards and threw a 55-yard scoring strike to Dustin Wiley on a clutch third-and-long call for what proved the winning margin. The Green Wave defense shut down the Warriors rushing attack, holding Chilhowie to 23 net yards rushing.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.