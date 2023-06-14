SOUTH CHARLESTON — Former Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran passed for 98 yards and a touchdown for the South Cardinals in a 23-10 loss to the North Bears in Saturday’s North-South Classic All-Star football game.
Cochran’s touchdown pass was a 20-yard scoring strike to former Tigers teammate Brodee Rice.
Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas paced Cardinals receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Varg0-Thomas also kicked a 22-yard field goal.
North quarterback Brett Phillips of Wheeling Park led the Bears with 152 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passs. He hit Martinsburg’s Jameer Hunter with a 63-yard scoring strike, while finding former Wheeling Park teammate Will James with a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Roane County’s Skyler Delk led all rushers with 135 net yards, including a 92-yard scramble from scrimmage for North. Van’s Brady Green led the Cardinals rushing attack with 13 carries for 51 yards. Woodrow Wilson’s Matt Moore had nine carries for 40 yards.
