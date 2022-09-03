BLUEFIELD — Once again on Friday night, the Princeton Tigers got the better of the Bluefield Beavers on the gridiron. This one had little of the drama of last season’s 3-point win by the Tigers.
Grant Cochran threw for 177 yards and Dominick Collins caught three touchdown passes as Princeton claimed a 28-7 win over their county rivals on a picture-perfect Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
The contest was marred by flags that were partially responsible for the first half taking an hour and 3 minutes to play. By the final whistle, Princeton was assessed 15 penalties and Bluefield had 10 accepted penalties.
The defenses and the yellow flags held sway in a scoreless first quarter. The Tigers’ first series ended with Bluefield defender Bryson Redmond picking off a Cochran pass. Late in the second quarter, Princeton’s Brodee Rice intercepted Caleb Fuller.
But each quarterback had a good night in the aerial department, thanks to savvy reads of the opposing defenses and talented receivers. Cochran, a senior in his final football game against Bluefield, went 21 for 25 passing for 177 yards. Fuller was 15 of 25 in the passing column for 160 yards.
There was only one other turnover, when Rice fumbled the ball away with 5:26 left on the clock.
Collins, who stands 5-foot-9, put the first points on the board in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown snag in the corner of the end zone. Casey Geso’s first of four extra-point kicks gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead that held up at halftime.
The Beavers’ defense forced Princeton (2-0) into a 3-and-out on its first drive of the third quarter, then turned the ball over to Fuller and the BHS offense.
That unit turned in its only scoring march of the night, keyed by a dazzling 17-yard gain on a pass to Sencere Fields and a 22-yard rumble to the 2 yard line by Amir Hairston.
Hairston carried the ball off right tackle for those final two yards, and Greyson Parris tied the contest 7-7 with his extra-point boot with seven minutes remaining in the third period.
Princeton quickly regained the lead. Freshman Brad Mossor authored a 29-yard kickoff return to the Bluefield 47.
Rice’s runs behind Princeton’s massive offensive lines, and Cochran’s 4-for-4 passing powered the drive that ended with Collins scoring from 13 yards out, turning a slant-in pattern into a touchdown catch.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers completed a 40-yard pass play that crossed the goal line, but it was called back by a Princeton holding penalty.
On the next play, an unfazed Cochran tossed a long pass to Collins, who cut back against the Bluefield defense for a 56-yard completion and his third score, setting up a 21-7 lead after Geso’s extra-point kick.
Marquel Lowe did the heavy lifting on Princeton’s last drive, carrying the ball six straight times for 56 yards and plunging 5 yards across the goal line in the final minute of the marathon game.
Hairston ran the ball 15 times for 123 yards for Bluefield (0-2).
Lowe totaled 71 yards on 10 carries and Rice had 37 yards on nine rushes, five of which brought Princeton first downs.
Bluefield will play its third straight game at Mitchell Stadium next Thrusday against the Pulaski County Cougars. Princeton travels to Oak Hill for a Friday night contest.
At Mitchell Stadium
Princeton …….. 0 7 7 14 — 28
Bluefield ……… 0 0 7 0 — 7
Second Quarter
Pctn — Dominick Collins 26 pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick), 2:52
Third Quarter
Blfd — Amir Hairston 2 run (Greyson Parris kick), 7:00
Pctn — Collins 13 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 3:19
Fourth Quarter
Pctn — Collins 56 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 10:27
Pctn — Marquel Lowe 5 run (Geso kick), 0:48
