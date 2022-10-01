BLUEFIELD — Ty’Drez Clements will remember Graham High School’s 2022 homecoming for a long time.
It wasn’t the drama of playing in hurricane-induced rain. It wasn’t the pageantry of coronating a queen. It wasn’t, ultimately, an ankle sprain that forced him out of action in the fourth quarter.
He, and Graham fans in the wet stands, will remember how he scored 21 unanswered points to help his G-Men to a 27-7 victory in the third ever gridiron meeting with the Maroons of George Wythe High School.
Clements ran up 273 yards on 14 carries, gaining six first downs, as Graham (6-0) pulled away from a solid team of Maroons at Mitchell Stadium.
“Ty’Drez made big plays,” said Graham head coach Tony Palmer. Clements had another 70-yard scoring run called back by a penalty.
Connor Roberts, a 6-foot-3 senior lineman for the G-Men, said, “Ty’Drez is really a special running back. We’ve just really got to set up a block, and he gets one hole and he’s GONE! We really just love that about him.”
Though both teams deployed backup quarterbacks due to injuries, and moisture from the fringes of Hurricane Ian was expected to hamper the aerial game, there were plenty of pass attempts — and penalties.
Graham was flagged 10 times and George Wythe was assessed seven penalties.
Jonathan Shockley stepped in as signal-caller for Graham. He threw for 75 yards, with his first two completions going to Braden Watkins for 40 and 29 yards. That was followed by eight incompletions in the rest of the first half. Shockley finished 4-for-14.
Another senior lineman for Graham, Cody Dolin, said, “We were all boosting him up in practice all week … . We were actually confident towards the end of the week about Shockley’s performance tonight.”
Palmer said about Shockley, “He came in, first time as starting quarterback in a varsity game. He did an outstanding job. The team is very proud of him. He showed some good leadership, and he’s a very smart kid.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he’s been there.”
Both schools scored via the air on their opening drives. George Wythe drove 65 yards on the first series of the game, concluding with an 8-yard pass completion from Tandom Smith to Ben Jollay, who dove over the pylon at the front of the end zone to start the scoring.
It took less than a minute after that for Graham to tie the game, thanks to the two throws to Watkins. The 29-yard scoring toss came with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
Watkins said, “I just lined up, and there was no one over there on me. I was waving my hands, and basically saying, ‘Throw me the ball, I’m wide open.’ Luckily, I made the catch and made the play off of it.”
He added, “It’s always great to get a win on homecoming night. It’s good for the school, it’s good for the community, it makes us feel good. Now, on to the next one!”
Smith, who started the season as the Maroons’ backup quarterback, completed 7 of 16 passes for 66 yards.
Late in the first half, Clements ran to his right, rolled over the body of a would-be tackler, landed back on his feet and outran the George Wythe safety for the 77-yard score that put the G-Men ahead to stay.
On the first play after halftime, he found a big hole off left tackle and raced 73 yards to set up a 21-7 lead after Dylan Nash’s extra-point kick.
Another blast of the same length produced the game’s final touchdown halfway through the third quarter.
Freshman Daniel Jennings took over the rushing duties late in the game. He finished with 33 yards on seven attempts.
Smith was the Maroons’ leading rusher with 53 yards on 16 carries, a total that includes three sacks.
Soaking wet, Roberts and Dolin were in no hurry to get out of the rain when the final horn sounded.
Roberts said, “We knew, coming into it, it was going to be a rainy game. … We really just love the rain. It’s our element.”
“It didn’t really affect any of us, at all,” Dolin said.
George Wythe (4-2), ranked fourth in Virginia’s Region 1A, is “a talented team,” Palmer said.
He noted, “I thought we were a little bit sloppy, as far as getting penalties and doing things to help them out, you may say. But they did well. …
“We had a touchdown called back, several holdings after big plays — just stuff that, we’ve got to fix that, if we’re going to take this thing any further.”
“We’ve got to be better defensively, between the 20s. It seems like we tighten up once we get inside the 20s, but … we’ve got to be a lot better.”
He was optimistic that Clements would be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
“At least we’ve got an off-week coming up, so he should be fine,” Palmer said.
Looking ahead, the coach said, “We’re past the halfway point. Now, we’ve just got to try to heal up, and work on ourselves. That’s what we need to work on, right now.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Graham 27, George Wythe 7
At Mitchell Stadium
George Wythe ……… 7 0 0 0 — 7
Graham ……………… 7 7 13 0 — 27
First Quarter
GW — Ben Jollay 8 pass from Landon Smith (kick good), 7:39
Gra — Braden Watkins 29 pass from Jonathan Shockley (Dylan Nash kick), 6:51
Second Quarter
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 77 run (Nash kick), 3:15
Third Quarter
Gra — Clements 73 run (Nash kick), 11:45
Gra — Clements 73 run (kick wide), 6:02
