BIG STONE GAP — Ty’Drez Clements looked more like he had been in a boxing match than a football game Friday.
The junior running back carried the ball nearly two dozen times against a bruising Union defense. The effort was worth it, however.
Clements finished the night with 146 yards on 22 carries and had touchdowns runs of 71 and 6 yards in the first half to lead Graham to a 17-8 nondistrict win over the host Bears at Bullitt Park.
It was Clements never-say-quit attitude that led the G-Men (4-0) to the hard-fought win.
The junior was the main cog in a run-happy offense that kept the ball for most of the second half.
“I just wanted the ball,” Clements said. “I just wanted to be there for my team. I’m never that type of player to give up on my team. I’m going to give it all I got, no matter what.”
Graham ate nearly 8:00 off the clock in the third quarter, moving the ball from its own 40 yard line to the Union 18.
The drive ended with a 35-yard field goal from G-Men sophomore Dylan Nash, accounting for the only points of the second half.
The 12-play scoring drive was an all-run, no pass attack with Clements carrying the ball eight times.
The key to his big night, Clements said, was his team’s offensive line.
“No matter how hard it gets, I just keep telling them to work, work and keep pushing, keep pushing,” Clements said.
“I told them not to ever give up on us and they never did.”
Despite the offensive line’s success of moving the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage, Graham coach Tony Parker said his team still has some improvements to make. So do the officials that refereed the game, the G-Men coach said.
“We weren’t happy with the penalties,” Palmer said. “To be honest with you, the penalties seemed to be one-sided tonight. I mean you’ve got a team that ran the ball the entire time like they did and not get many holding calls like we were. It was rough.
“Some of that was self-inflicted, we did do it, but I just think it wasn’t called down the middle like it should have been.”
Union coach Travis Turner, who saw his Bears penalized for four personal fouls and a roughing the passer call among other penalties, seemed surprised that Palmer was upset about the officiating.
“We played at Graham a few years ago and had about five or six straight holding calls,” Turner said. “That’s a referee’s opinion, I guess, I don’t know. I don’t know what you say about that.”
Like Graham, Union’s run-heavy offense kept the ball on the ground.
The Bears used a bevy of running backs and quarterback Reyshawn Anderson to try to move and at times they were successful.
“I thought we played well,” Turner said.
“We just didn’t finish drives, but we moved the football up and down the field.”
Union’s Peyton Honeycutt, who rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries, accounted for Union’s only score of the night — a 51-yard touchdown run — with 8:00 left in the second quarter.
