BLUEFIELD — Nobody could claim that Appomattox County quarterback Tre Lawing ever surrendered during Saturday's VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football game with Graham at Mitchell Stadium.
His senior season, however, still came to a close.
Ty'drez Clements rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Xayvion Turner Bradshaw scored on two kickoff returns and the G-Men defeated the Raiders 42-28 to earn a trip to next week's Class 2 state title game.
Graham (13-0) will advance to face King William (12-1) in the the title game at Salem Football Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
Lawing, who was a sophomore quarterback when Appomattox defeated the G-Men in the 2019 state semifinals, was battered by the aggressive Graham defensive front the entire game but still put forth an heroic second-half comeback effort for the Raiders, who'd won five of the last six Class 2 state championships.
Following a 91-yard scoring return by Bradshaw on the second half opening kickoff for the 28-14 advantage, Lawing led Appomattox on a third-quarter drive capped by his own 3-yard scoring run. Lawing tied the game up with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Ervis Davin.
On the subsequent kickoff, Appomattox again sent it straight to Bradshaw, who took the football 98-yards to score for the final go-ahead. Bradshaw's 10-yard scoring run put the lead safely out of reach with 4:28 remaining in the game.
Graham's Brayden Meadows, who initiated scoring for the G-Men in the first quarter on a 43-yard run, filled in at multiple spots on offense to keep the chains moving for the G-Men as time drained away.
Graham churned out 364 yards total offense while the Raiders had 259 yards total offense.
Lawing passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Jonathan Pennix initiated scoring for Appomattox with a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
