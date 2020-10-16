BLUEFIELD — In the first four games of the season the Bluefield High School football team has only played one game against a team in its classification. A week after last week’s game was canceled the day of, the Beavers visit another Class AAA opponent.
Bluefield (4-0) travels to Class AAA Parkersburg (3-2) tonight for the first meeting between the schools on the gridiron since 1991.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Household members, siblings and grandparents from both teams will be allowed to attend. The game will be broadcast locally on Eagle 100.9 FM.
The eight-time state champion Big Reds are coming of a 60-36 loss two weeks ago and giving up 31 points a game compared to scoring 28.
“They have triple-A talent. They’ve got a good line, good backs, real good quarterback with good receivers and a good sound defense,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
In eight previous meetings, the two schools have each won four apiece with two of the Beavers’ victories in state championship games: 1959 and 1962.
Parkersburg is led by senior quarterback Bryson Singer, who has racked up 770 yards rushing and 302 passing. The six-foot-three junior has 15 total touchdowns, 11 on the ground and four through the air.
“He’s definitely a threat, he’s a heck of a runner and very adequate passer but probably better runner,” Simon said.
The other threat on the ground for the Big Reds is Xadrian Snodgrass with 251 yards rushing, while Jacob Martin had 105 yards receiving. Aaron Kupfner is the main target with 10 receptions but the team has only completed 42 percent of its passes this year.
Stopping Parkersburg won’t be easy for a Bluefield defense that is still improving. As a result of graduating a number of key players on the defensive line and at linebacker, the coaching staff is still figuring out the final details of the defense after not having had scrimmages where every player got plenty of time on the field.
“Before the season’s out we’ll have all those pieces set, and we’ll be the team we need to be defensively,” Simon said.
The Beavers offense is rolling on all cylinders — 1,971 total yards through four games and averaging 40 points a game. After scoring 15 points in the season opener the Beavers have scored at least 46 points in their following three games.
The numbers have been a result of a balanced offense that features five different players with at least 100 yards rushing each and four receivers with at least 10 catches apiece.
“You try to find the person that’s open or whoever has the hot hand running and you go with it from there,” Simon said.
Senior quarterback Carson Deeb has thrown for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games and rushed for 115 yards and five touchdowns.
Brandon Wiley leads the Beavers with 327 yards receiving in just three games and Juwaun Green has 284 yards on a team-high 20 catches. Jacobean Green was caught 16 passes for 269 yards and Ryker Brown had a pair of touchdown catches along with 95 receiving yards.
On the ground ,Shawn Mitchell leads the team with 214 yards while Jaeon Flack is coming off a 114 yard game against Point Pleasant and has 200 total yards for the season.
Jacob Martin has 154 yards on only 12 carries and freshman Amir Hairston has 106 yards rushing including 73 against Point.
The Big Reds defense struggled against the pass in their loss to Hurricane, allowing seven touchdowns through the air, But they do have seven interceptions this season, including three by Carter Mills.
An improving Beavers offensive line will be tasked not only with keeping Justin Waybright away from Deeb (Waybright leads his team with five sacks), they’ll also need to finish blocks against the Big Reds top two tacklers: Casey Mahoney and Zach Howard.
