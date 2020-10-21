BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield High School football team has dropped in the WVSSAC rankings this week following their first loss of the season.
Bluefield (4-1), which lost 29-8 to Parkersburg last Friday, sits at fourth in Class AA in the rankings released Tuesday after holding down the top spot for the first four weeks. The Beavers host Class AAA Oak Hill Friday. Sissonville, Frankfort and Oak Glen are the three teams ahead of the Beavers.
Princeton (3-2) moved up one spot to 14th in Class AAA with three weeks left in the regular season. The Tigers are set to return to the field this week to host Lincoln County after last week’s game was canceled.
Coming off a loss last week PikeView (1-5) is ranked 33rd in Class AA ahead of its home game against Class A River View Friday. The teams met earlier this season in Bradshaw with the 18th ranked Raiders coming out on top 32-8.
In Class A River View is currently outside the top 16 which make the playoffs but still has time to move up after two weeks without a game.
James Monroe (1-1) will be idle once again this week as it completes its preventative quarantine and begins practices after a 14-day break and sits tied for 23rd in Class A.
Just three spots behind is Mount View (2-4) who picked up a second win at home last week and is scheduled to play their remaining three games at Vic Nystrom including against No. 12 Tolsia Friday.
Montcalm (1-6) won its first game of the season last Friday and moved up to a tie for 37th in Class A. The Generals travel to Meadow Bridge Friday for the final scheduled road game of the season.
