PRINCETON — Chris Meadows finished first to collect $2,000 in last Friday night’s Supers feature at Princeton Speedway.
Henry Hornsby finished second, Rick Williams came in third, Kenny Rucker finished fourth and William Rose took fifth.
Carson Ferguson of Concord, N.C. collected $1,000 in the Crates feature, beating TJ Salango to the checkered flag.
Hornsby finished third in that feature, followed by Tyler Arrington (fourth), Matt Long (fifth) and Matt Faykus (sixth).
In other features, Aaron Barley won the Open Wheel with Tate Huges coming in second; Tyler Meadows won the Mini Stock feature chased by Mark Cole; David Ferreira took Outlaw Street over Daniel Lowe; and Miki Murphy won Street Stocks with Salango in second.
Timmy McBride third and Lane Lowe coming in fourth.
