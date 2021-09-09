NARROWS, Va. — It seems like only yesterday that Narrows’ football team was getting off to a good start while refusing to allow opponents to score. Here we are in the fall of the year and the Green Wave (2-0) have come out of the blocks with consecutive shutouts versus Auburn (26-0) and Bland County (39-0).
This week, they can expect a bit more resistance when Chilhowie (2-0) comes calling at Harry Ragsdale Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff.
Traditionally speaking, denying the end zone insofar as it is humanly possible to do so has been an integral part of Narrows’ winningest programs, both in the past and in recent years. In spite of significant losses to graduation from the spring season, the Green Wave seems to be using the old ways — and new ways — to win.
“Our defense came out and played really well these past couple of weeks. I’m really proud of the way they stepped up. A lot of young guys have really played well for us,” said head coach Kelly Lowe.
Brothers Sam and D.J. Albert have both led the Green Wave at linebacker while the insertion of talented sophomores Kolier Pruett and Carson Crigger into the secondary has borne fruits both in terms of coverage and in big-play potential in the kicking game.
Offensively, quarterback Aidan McGlothlin has enjoyed early passing success in part thanks to the efforts of Pruett and Crigger on the routes. The Green Wave offensive front is not as big overall as many folks have grown accustomed to, but have so far proven to be no pushovers.
Hailing from the Hogoheegee District, the also-unbeaten Warriors have successively chastised Marion (27-22) and J.I. Burton (32-22).
“Yeah ... they’re good,” said Lowe. “Hard-nosed and fundamentally sound. Coach [Jeff Robinson] has done a great job. They’re going to be a tough test for us.”
The last time the two teams met was in fall of 2019. The Green Wave outlasted the Warriors 20-15 at Harry Ragsdale Field. The Green Wave would have traveled to Chilhowie last fall, but the VHSL’s truncated spring season severely limited the non-district opponents teams could retain. The contract cycle rolled over and the Warriors once again find themselves playing in Narrows.
Running back Jonathan Gilley was the star of Chilhowie’s season opener. In his injured absence lasts week, running back Chase Lewis, quarterback D.J. Martin and three-time all-state placekicker Daniel Hutton were the heroes of the comeback win at Norton.
If the Green Wave hope to shut out the Warriors, kick-blocking — or at least timing disruption — may be an imperative tonight.
Giles (1-1)
at George Wythe (1-1)
The Spartans opened their 2021 fall football season with a 28-21 win over Blacksburg but received their introduction to the Mountain Empire District with a 35-7 defeat at the hands of Galax last week.
This week, the Spartans face another Mountain Empire District opponent: the Maroons, who lost 35-6 in a non-district season opener to Radford but defeated Rural Retreat 14-7 last week.
Rye Cove (0-1)
at Bland County (1-1)
Last week’s Wolf Creek Rivalry went entirely Narrows’ way but the Bears look to get back on the winning track versus the Eagles, who’ll make the trip to Bastian all the way from rural Scott County, Va.
Bland County opened with an 8-6 win over Craig County before last week’s conflagration at Harry Ragsdale Field.
The Eagles were defeated 37-0 by Northwood in Saltville, Va. last week.
