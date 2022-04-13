BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Chilhowie Warriors, in dramatic fashion, spoiled Bluefield’s bid to repeat as Coppinger champions on Wednesday night.
The Warriors plated six runs in the top of the seventh inning and held Bluefield scoreless in the last half-inning to defeat the Beavers 8-6 at Bowen Field.
Chilhowie will meet Tazewell in the Coppinger semifinals at 7 p.m. tonight, also at Bowen. Tazewell got past county rival Richlands 3-2 earlier on Wednesday.
Senior Kerry Collins batted 3-for-3 and drove in three teammates for the Beavers (9-2).
Caleb Fuller pitched the first five innings for Bluefield and held the Warriors to four hits, all singles. Bryson Redmond took over the mound from his catcher’s position to begin the sixth frame, and Hunter Harmon relieved him for the final out.
Redmond was 3-for-4 as Bluefield’s leadoff man, including a textbook bunt single against his pitching counterpart, reliever Kevin Crewey in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryker Brown went 3-for-3 for Bluefield.
The Beavers got their offense in gear at the outset. Two quick singles and a fielder’s choice trip to first were followed by Collins’ triple to deep left center, which scored Redmond and Hunter Harmon.
Fuller’s sacrifice fly soon brought Collins home for a 3-0 advantage. The Warriors narrowed that to 3-1 in the next stanza, with Clint Goodwin hitting a single and advancing to the plate when Levi Teaters beat out a fielder’s choice throw.
Bluefield scored in bunches again in the fourth, all with two outs on the board. Harmon’s single to right with the bases loaded brought Redmond and Ryan Harris home. Collins followed with an RBI slice to left.
Ryker Brown’s score on Collins’ hit would be the Beavers’ last of the tournament.
For Chilhowie, Daniel Hutton was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring the first run of the Warrior’s seventh-inning rally.
The Beavers called Harmon to the mound with two outs in the seventh, but the junior gave up three doubles and the BHS defense committed three errors in the rest of the frame.
Chilhowie was back on the diamond with less than 21 hours’ rest, after a lengthy game on Tuesday night that ended around 11 p.m. with a 9-8 loss to Princeton.
Bluefield was managed Wednesday by assistant coach Justin Lightfoot.
The other Coppinger semifinal, pitting Shady Spring and Marion, the survivors of Wednesday’s games in Princeton, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., also at Bowen Field.
