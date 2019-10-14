A few years back the Narrows High School football program returned to the regional spotlight with a quarterback who was known a bit more for running than passing. His name is Cole Blaker, who currently dresses out as a tight end for Virginia Tech.
The last couple of seasons, the Green Wave had an exceptional quarterback who was known more for passing — in fact becoming the school’s most prolific passer ever. His name is Wyatt Freeman and he’s currently dressing out as a quarterback for Concord University.
This season, Narrows has a signal caller who is proving his mettle as both a rusher and a passer. His name is Chase Blaker — younger brother of Cole — and he has led the Green Wave to a place they haven’t been in many solar cycles.
Blaker rushed for 86 yards and a score while passing for 223 yards and three scoring strikes in a 42-14 Pioneer District win over Covington. The victory gave Narrows’ it’s first 6-0 regular season mark since the 1978 and 1979 seasons under the late William B. Patteson, after whom the NHS gymnasium is named.
Blaker completed 11-of-17 pass attempts with no interceptions. Dustin Wiley was his most-favored receiver, hauling in five catches for 99 yards, including a 30-yard scoring strike. Blaker also had touchdown throws to Cole Needham and Matthew Morgan of 46 and 53 yards, respectively. So Blaker is obviously seeing the field and making some pretty good decisions. On the other side of the football, Wiley had a fumble recovery and an interception. Morgan had an interception and Logan Conley had a fumble recovery. Chase Blaker’s track star brother Chad rushed for two TDs.
At Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, Bluefield High School quarterback Carson Deeb got things done and got them done quickly. In a 63-14 rout of PikeView at Mitchell Stadium, Deeb completed 7-of-9 passing attempts for 221 yards and four first half scoring strikes to Jacorian Green (45 yards), JJ Davis (35 yards), Gaige Sisk (5 yards) and Juwuan Green (24 yards). Juwuan Green led all Beavers receivers with 134 yards on four catches. Jaeon Flack led all Bluefield rushers with 94 yards on five carries, including a 50-yard scoring run.
Of note: PikeView quarterback Kobey Taylor-Williams persevered to pass for 190 yards in the night, including a 1-yard scoring pass to Anthony Bisaha and a 27 yard TD toss to Dylan Blake.
Over in Richlands, the triumvirate of Cade Simmons, Logan Steele and Sage Webb did their respective parts leading the Blue Tornado to a 41-0 win over Tazewell that puts the Blue Tornado (3-3, 1-0) right in the thick of the battle for the Southwest District title. Simmons rushed for 50 yard, including scoring runs of 2 and 12 yards. He completed 6-of-9 passing attempts for 130 yards, including a 33-yard scoring strike to Webb — who led a diverse pass-catching corps with three catches for 49 yards — and a 19-yard scoring catch from Gavin Cox.
Running back Tre Booker and quarterback Devin Lester made the most of their abbreviated reps in a 41-6 win at Lebanon. Booker rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns while Lester passed for 82 yard — including touchdown throws to Isaiah Justice (48 yards) and Joey Dales (6-yards) — while scoring a 43-yard touchdown run on his only rush of the night. Graham also blocked a punt, resulting in a scoop-and-score from Zachary Blevins.
Speaking of special teams: Mount View’s punt receiving unit blocked a punt and returned another one for a score during the Golden Knights’ 41-7 win over Van. Tony Bailey — who had a 57 yards scoring run for the Golden Knights, had the 74-yard scoring punt return. Levonne Stephens forced a fumble (recovered by Omarion Cummings) and recovered one on his own that he took for am 86 yards scoring return. Jasauni Sizemore had a 50-yard scoring pass reception. In Blacksburg, Va. near the turn of the millennium, they used to call these sorts of shenanigans “Beamerball.”
Over in Buchanan County, Hurley’s committee of eight ball carriers rushed for 302 yards in a 47-0 win over Twin Valley. The chairman of the committee was Matt Blankenship, who rushed for 111. The Rebels defensive unit had a redoubtable outing, confining the Panthers to 47 yards total offense, coming up with four sacks and getting defensive scores from Dylan Hall and Channing Estep on interception returns of 59 and 55 yards, respectively.
Of some interest to Tazewell County readers, Salem High School (Va.) place kicker Hunter Grepiotis — an alumnus of Tazewell County youth football — hit five point-after touchdown kicks in a 51-34 win over Patrick Henry-Roanoke. Grepiotis’ most pivotal contribution was a perfectly-placed kickoff the Spartans coverage was able to pin down at the 4-yard line, setting up a safety that shifted momentum Salem’s way for good.
Grepiotis and a teammate missed the first half of the game because of a half-game suspension for throwing food in school. The Spartans (6-0) will host defending WVSSAC Class AAA state champ Martinsburg this week.
