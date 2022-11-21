ATHENS — The Concord University women's basketball team was defeated by Charleston 72-57 Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (1-3, 0-1 MEC) ran out to a 14-6 lead through six minutes as graduate guard Maggie Guynn keyed the early offense with eight points. But Charleston (3-1, 1-0 MEC) finished the first quarter on a 13-2 run take a 19-16 lead after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, however, Concord held CU scoreless for the final 4:48 of the first half and only trailed 33-30 at halftime.
Concord kept the score within six points for nine of the 10 minutes of the third quarter until Charleston scored the final five points of the period to lead 49-38. The closest CU got in the final 10 minutes of play was nine three different times.
Powered by the strong start, Guynn finished with 10 points as did freshman forward Abbie Smith in her first career start. Smith also collected a team-best seven rebounds. Junior guard Jaisah Smith led all CU scorers with 13 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul line. Senior guard Jazz Blankenship and graduate forward Alexis Phillips both had eight points.
The Mountain Lions forced 20 turnovers as they scored 16 points off turnovers.
Concord visits West Virginia State 2 p.m. today.
