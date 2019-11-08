CHARLESTON — The Concord University football team fell 41-14 on the road Thursday night in a Mountain East Conference contest against the University of Charleston at Laidley Field.
The Golden Eagles (7-3, 6-3 MEC) scored 27 points in the first half as they owned a 27-0 lead at halftime on Concord (1-9, 1-8 MEC). UC added a third quarter touchdown.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Shearer led the Mountain Lions to two fourth-quarter scoring drives. CU was able to take advantage of a short field after a 23-yard punt set up Concord at the Charleston 35-yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, Shearer found junior wide receiver Tywan Pearce for his third touchdown of the season, a 28-yard connection.
Two possessions later, Shearer found freshman running back Derek Kincaid for a 34-yard score to cap a quick five-play, 63-yard drive that took 97 seconds to cut the deficit to 41-14 with 3:57 left in the contest.
Concord's defense was able to get a stop, but its ensuing drive stalled out as the Golden Eagles were able to run out the clock.
Defensively, junior linebacker Dillon Howie finished with a career-high nine tackles. After playing three seasons at Charleston, senior linebacker Jalen Hairston made eight tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack in his return to Laidley Field.
Junior defensive back Imani Moore came up with his second interception of the season and his sixth total takeaway of 2019.
Shearer finished with 149 passing yards and two touchdowns. Kincaid hauled in three passes for 64 yards.
Concord finishes up the regular season with Senior Day against Wheeling November 16 at 12 noon.
