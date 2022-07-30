PETERSTOWN — A charity golf tournament sponsored by Grace and Truth Family Ministry Center will be held at Fountain Springs Golf Course at Peterstown on Saturday, August 20.
The best-ball format tournament will award prizes for the top three teams, closest-to-pin (on all Par 3 holes) and most accurate drive on Hole 9.
White tee boxes will be assigned to golfers age 59 and under, gold to age 60-69, while the red boxes will be assigned to women and males age 70-up.
Fees will be $240 per team, which includes green fees, golf cart fee plus lunch and drinks. Mulligans, red tees and throws can be purchased before the round starts.
All proceeds from the event will go to support Grace and Truth’s neighborhood ministry.
For more information, contact Pastor Steve Shrader (336) 307-8269 or Deacon Dwight Hampton (304) 308-8920.
