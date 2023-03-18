CHARLESTON — Creedence Clearwater Revival had perhaps what might have been the anthem for the Bluefield Beavers as post-game speakers blared in the Charleston Coliseum, “It ain’t me, I ain’t the fortunate one.”
Despite a valiant effort by Bluefield, it was Chapmanville who earned a state AA title berth Friday night with a 57-50 win. The Tigers (22-3) will face Charleston Catholic for the crown. Bluefield (19-8) finished third in the state and 1-1 on the season against Chapmanville.
Sal Dean, Brody Dalton and Zion Blevins combined for 46 point to lead the Tigers to the win. Sam Miller aided the Tiger cause hitting all three three-pointers for CHS.
R J Hairston paced the Beavers with 15 points, while Will Looney battled a hand injury to pick up 11 points and 11 rebounds and Kam Ron Gore also netted 11 for the Beavers.
The Tigers built an 11-point second half lead before the Beavers battled back to tie the score at 43-43 with 5:11 left. In the closing moments, CHS regained form and slowly pulled away for the triumph.
Effective zone defense and errant Beaver shooting early on gave the Tigers an opening. Brody Dalton put Chapmanville ahead and then Sam Miller’s corner trey pushed the Tigers to a 7-4 lead, overcoming Kam Ron Gore’s two quick Beaver buckets.
In the second stanza, Caleb Fuller drilled a three-pointer, as Bluefield crept closer before CHS’ Devon Miller made it 16-11 with another three. Will Looney left briefly with a hand injury but Brayden Fong stepped and fired home a trey as BHS stayed a basket behind. That is, until Looney speared a rebound, and got the ball to Gore who slipped a shot off the glass to tie the score at 22-all with 2:22 to go in the half.
The Beavers did not score again before the break but Chapmanville’s Dalton drive the lane for the half’s final tally and a 24-22 Tiger advantage.
Chapmanville stretched the margin to 8, 36-28, with 3:19 left in the third quarter as the Beavers called time to regroup after an 18-footer by [once again] Dalton. Tenacious and on target at both ends, CHS’ man-to-man defense plus the sharpshooting of Miller and Dalton slowly increased the margin to 11 points, 43-32, forcing another Beaver time-out at the 1:07 mark in the third stanza.
Fuller ignited the crowd with a nothing-but-net 40 footer on the final play of the third quarter, cutting the Bluefield deficit to 43-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
Hairston opened the last frame with an inside bucket for Bluefield, then drew a foul and dropped in a freebie before the Beavers forced a turnover and Looney’s lay-up pulled BHS still closer, 43-40. That prompted a regroup timeout by Chapmanville with 6:09 on the clock. Bluefield pressure then forced CHS to call time again just 20 seconds later and the Tigers turned it over.
Gore poured in a three-pointer, tying the score at 43-all but the Tigers refused to fold.
“We lost to a good team,” said BHS coach Buster Large. “We found a way to get back in it but when you make just six of 22 shots in the paint, it’s not often you are going to win. Our shots didn’t fall in the first half and we know when you blow lay-ups like we did, it makes it tough. They [Chapmanville] made the shots they had to make and give them credit. We wanted to be there Saturday but they will be.”
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said, “It was a game of runs. We made some, Bluefield made theirs and we made one at the end. These guys stepped up.”
The Beavers shot 28.6 percent in the opening half and 37.5 percent in the second half, while Chapmanville shot 42 percent in the opening two quarters and an even 50 percent in the second half – that made the difference. The Tigers won the rebound battle 36-28. Chapmanville shot 3-of-8 at the line and BHS made 4-for-9 at the stripe.
Chapmanville 57, Bluefield 50
CHAPMANVILLE (22-3)
Sal Dean 19, Zion Blevins 13, Devon Workman 0, Isaiah Smith 2, Brody Dalton 14, Sam Miller 9
BLUEFIELD (19-8)
Kam Ron Gore 11 Sencere Fields 1 William Looney 11 Caleb Fuller 11 R J Hairston Brayden Fong 3
Chapmanville....13 11 19 14 — 57
Bluefield..............8 14 13 15 — 50
3-point goals – Chapmanville 6 (Dean – 3, Miller -3). Bluefield 4 (Fuller -2, Gore, Fong). Fouled out – none.
