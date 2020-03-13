MORGANTOWN —Thursday was a crazed, manic day for West Virginia’s athletic department as the Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s Basketball Championship tournaments in Kansas City, football’s spring schedule was thrown into uncertainty and WVU’s other sports were put on hold until after spring break ends on March 22, at the earliest.
It all started on Thursday morning where the spring football schedule West Virginia had put out just a few days earlier said that the media would get its first opportunity to interview players.
Only events far bigger than any spring practice schedule had intervened and when interview time came, it was coach Neal Brown addressing the assembled media.
He came to offer an update on how the coronavirus pandemic had thrown his football plans and those of every other sport at the school into a “fluid” situation. They had practiced on Thursday morning but anything and everything else was up in the air, although nothing had yet been canceled, including the April 18 spring game.
But, as if to put an exclamation point on how much up in the air it was, word came from Kansas City while Brown was still at the podium that the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship had been canceled.
Then, in mid-afternoon, WVU announced it was canceling all athletic events until after spring break, March 22.
That encompassed the upcoming baseball series at Texas Tech, Friday’s home gymnastics meet against Maryland and Kentucky as well as the Big 12 Conference Gymnastics Championships that were scheduled for March 21 in the WVU Coliseum. The suspension will also affect scheduled events for WVU tennis, track and golf.
“I want our student-athletes, coaches and fans to be safe and for our department to follow the recommendations of the medical professionals,” Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in an official WVU statement. “This is a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of our University, community, teams and support staff. The situation is fluid and we will monitor it daily to make the best decisions for all involved.”
It is all a sign of the times.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Brown said.
“We’re going to continue to monitor the events and the information nationally and locally to make a determination on how to move forward. Safety is our No. 1 concern — the safety of our student-athletes and the safety of our staff.”
Brown stepped front and center, in part, to keep his players from having to answer questions to which they had no answers, those being about the affect of the disease on the practices and practice schedules and their feelings or fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
The problem was that Brown really didn’t have much more to say than the players as he is taking his directive from above, that being the administration and the medical staff.
“We started talking about this with the players at 8:30 yesterday morning,” Brown said. “Look at how things changed by 10 o’clock last night. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know if I remember a day like that.”
That’s probably because there haven’t been many, if any at all.
The team is scheduled to practice Friday, then go on spring break, resuming practice after the break on March 24.
And after spring break, school has been suspended at WVU and the students are not expected back. Yet, football is supposed to start then and Brown right now expects to hold practice upon the end of spring break … but again that’s part of the fluid situation.
“The campus is open,” Brown said of the time following spring break.
“It’s our understanding that while the university has encouraged students to depart and not return, if there are students who need to return and stay here they are allowed to do so and are filling out applications in order to stay,” Deputy Athletic Director Keli Zinn said.
“We will be subject to that and our expectation is our student athletes who are in season or are in mandatory workouts sanctioned by the NCAA can come back that Sunday, but that is subject to change,” Zinn said.
Beyond that, they didn’t have many answers to offer.
“All information is subject to change and can do so rapidly. I’m not a medical professional and will defer any medial questions to our medical professionals.” Brown said.
While spring football practice survives as of now, WVU will not hold competitions for sports whose regular season isn’t held during the spring such as soccer.
As of now, sports such as baseball will continue with their schedules.
“We’re going to continue to handle those events as they come directly on the calendar,” Zinn said. “Our focal point is between now and the end of March. We’ll definitely make decisions about April and those events after more communication.”
And that includes the spring game.
Brown was asked for an opinion on whether he felt that rather than operate under all these unknowns would it be best to cancel the spring game with the idea of bringing players back in late July for a couple of weeks of early practice when more is known about the situation.
He opted not to express any opinions at this time because he didn’t have all the facts.
Even recruiting has been affected.
“At this moment, we’re handling recruiting off-campus on a case-by-cases basis,” Zinn said. “Our plan is to restrict recruiting visits on campus starting today and moving forward.”
Meanwhile, in Kansas City, the WVU men’s and women’s basketball teams’ seasons were put into limbo with the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournaments and with the fate of the NCAA still uncertain. There has been talk of it being conducted without fans but if the virus continues to impact through this week, it well could be canceled.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed for our team, our staff and all of Mountaineer Nation, particularly in light as to how our team responded so well in recent games and practices after a tough stretch of the season. However, this is a very serious matter globally and the health and safety of all involved is the priority,” coach Bob Huggins said.
“We’re very disappointed, but we understand why the tournament was called off.” women’s coach Mike Carey said.
“I feel bad for the seniors that didn’t have an opportunity to play in this tournament or even for the young underclassmen. The Big 12 is doing everything they can to ensure safety for everybody, and we understand why this is occurring. But I feel bad, especially, for the seniors on the team.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.