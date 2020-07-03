BLUEFIELD — There will be no professional baseball at Bowen or Hunnicutt Field but plans are being made so that local athletes can use the fields.
The Bluefield Blue Jays will be hosting a travel baseball league beginning Monday featuring eight teams within a 50-mile radius of the ballpark.
“If we can’t play minor league baseball then we owe it to the community to provide a venue for kids to get out of the house and get some fresh air and have a little bit of fun and a whole lot of stress relief,” Bluefield Blue Jays General Manager Rocky Malamisura said.
There will be two games a night for four a days a week through the first week of August except for next week where Bowen Field will host an American Legion 14-under showdown on Thursday.
It will feature West Virginia’s top-two ranked team in their division along with the dedication of a Missing Man Chair and a flag retirement ceremony prior to the game. First Pitch is set for 7 p.m.
The Princeton Rays have not gotten settled on plans to host baseball games this season as their plans have to be approved by the school board. Currently the Princeton High baseball team is using the field for conditioning and hoping to host a baseball camp.
“We did talk about maybe hosting a baseball camp but right now we’re still waiting,” Princeton Rays General Manager Danny Shingleton said.
Malamisura has also set August 1 as a day for the area’s seniors to get one last chance to play high school baseball and have a Senior Day.
Bowen Field will host the games for all players interested.
“Depending on how many kids we have is how many games we’ll have and we’ll have an opportunity for them to be in their high school uniforms and take pictures and all that good stuff,” Malamisura said.
Professional baseball at both parks in 2021 is uncertain as Princeton and Bluefield are two of the teams on the list to be contracted if the MLB proposal is approved.
They have not made any big purchases since last fall when the list came out but are still planning to host a minor league team next summer.
“Right now we’re planning on playing baseball here next year, that’s our goal. This is just a little hiccup in the season right now for long term” Shingleton said.
With the high school and minor league seasons canceled Hunnicutt Field is in pristine condition and will be awaiting when games are played again.
“Our field is game ready so the rest of that is just maintaining that, maintaining the stadium, keeping things like their supposed to be and get ready for baseball next year,” Shingleton said.
