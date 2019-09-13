PRINCETON — There were plenty of chances to score for Princeton and Greenbrier East at Everett K. Bailey Field Thursday night.
Princeton scored one more chance to beat Greenbrier East 2-1 for the Tigers third straight victory and to remain undefeated at home this season.
“It’s always a battle with Greenbrier East, throw the records out, they played hard,” Princeton head soccer coach Robbie Fix said.
A back-and-forth first half saw the Tigers (4-3-1) get on the scoreboard first when a misplaced pass on the Spartans (4-3) side of the field was first-timed by Cody Hall to a cutting Peyton Brown. He fired it past the Greenbrier East goalie in the 29th minute.
“Peyton has a phenomenal head for the game, all the guys know how to make those runs off each other,” Fix said.
All game long the Tigers were intercepting passes in the midfield and using it to springboard their own chances while making it more difficult for the Spartans.
“We told them we had to win the midfield to win the game, I felt like we won the midfield tonight,” Fix said.
Seconds after the kickoff Greenbrier East earned a free kick just outside the penalty area. Just like the Spartans had been doing all game long, it came on a ball over the top of the Tigers defense with a well-timed runner who was fouled by the goalie.
The Tigers defense cleared the ball when the Spartans tried a rehearsed play that did not result in a shot on goal.
Each team had 16 shots for the game, but the difference was that nine were on target for Princeton while Greenbrier East five on goal.
After switching the ball from left to right in the 54th minute the Tigers played a nice series of short passes that got Brown behind the Spartan defense. His shot was stopped by goalie Evan Vogelsong, but the ball fell to the center of the box for Logan Metz who fired the ball into the open goal.
With the game plan from the Spartans of timing their passes over the defense with the players staying onside there were a number of offsides but also opportunities with few defenders. Early in the first half one ball over the top caused the Tigers goalie to rush out and a deflection by a defender kept the Spartans from finding the back of the net.
The Spartans beat the offside trap in the 45th minute and got a one-on-one with the Tigers goalie but the shot flew high over the bar.
It was one of a number of chances the Spartans had but were unable to put on target.
Down a couple of starters Princeton had players step up and the team came together against a Greenbrier East attack that kept on going.
“I was so proud of the guys the way they banded together and finally they came together as a unit, they fought for each other and it was real pleasing to watch their heart tonight,” Fix said.
The Tigers had a penalty kick in the 66th minute when Brown beat one defender and a second one dragged him down in the box. The goalie was sent the wrong way, but the penalty kick was wide right.
It was almost a shutout for Princeton goalie Ashton Burgess, but the Spartans put one in the back of the net just before the clock struck zero.
From a corner kick the ball bounced around in the box before being deflected in off a Tiger defender.
Fix was happy with the number of chances the Tigers got on set-pieces all night although he would have liked one of them to find the back of the net.
It is a very tough schedule for Princeton and Fix is using it for the team to challenge itself to reach its goal of making it to the state championships.
“We’re just trying to progress as each day goes forward because we’re saying right now is practice for November, that’s our ultimate goal is to make it to states,” Fix said.
