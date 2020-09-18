CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League Executive Committee has approved the adoption of the condensed plan for athletics this school year.
The plan dubbed the “Championships +1” schedule was unanimously approved in a special session.
“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun in a press release. “The Championships + 1 schedule will provide sports in all three seasons.
The first season to take place will be winter sports with basketball and sideline cheer allowed to have their first practices December 7. The other winter sports of wrestling, indoor track, swimming and diving and gymnastics can start practices one week later.
Basketball can have their first contests December 21 while all other sports will start one week later.
Across all three seasons sports will be limited to only 60 percent of the regular number of contests they can have in a season this year.
Regional tournaments for winter sports will begin at the start of February with the state finals wrapping up on February 20.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship,” Haun said in the release.
Fall sports will begin their seasons in February with football and competition cheer able to begin practices on Feb. 4 and 11 days later for all of the other sports. March 1 is when cheer, golf, cross country, volleyball and field hockey can begin participating in competitions.
Football can begin playing games Monday, February 22, and have seven dates where they can play six games before regional playoffs begin March 7 with the deadline to be completed March 17.
The VHSL finals will wrap for fall sports by May 1.
Practices for spring sports which had their seasons canceled this past school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin on April 12. Contests can begin April 26 for baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and lacrosse teams.
The deadline for the regions to finish is June 19 with the state final a week later.
