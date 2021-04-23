BLUEFIELD, Va. — The 32 Annual Chamber Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 7, 2021, at Fincastle Golf Course, Bluefield, Virginia, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The event will have check-in at 8 a.m. and the Shotgun Start at 8:45 a.m.
The format will be a four-person Captain’s Choice and provide members and guests the opportunity to enjoy a day to network with business colleagues, clients and prospects.
Sponsorships are available for Presenting sponsor, Hole sponsor, Hydration Station sponsor, Beverage and Snack as well as the opportunity to sponsor a team for your employees and associates. The four-player team entry fee is $400. The day’s event will include a lunch, awards, and prizes.
Ben Ramsey, with Ramsey Industrial, is serving as event Chair and encourages Chamber members and area business leader to sign up for the Classic Golf Tournament sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
For more information or to request the registration form, contact Jeff at 304-327-7184 .
