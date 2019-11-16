NORTON, Va. — After a rugged regular season start that included a disappointing season opening loss to Gate City, the Richlands High School football team made its customary appearance in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D playoffs on Friday night.
In non-customary fashion, that’s where the Blue Tornado football season ended.
Richlands came up short in a second-half takeover bid at Central Wise, which outlasted the Blues 28-16 for the Warriors’ first-ever playoff victory.
C.J. Crabtree rushed for 143 yards, including a 40-yard scoring run that all but put the game on ice with 1:35 remaining in the game for Central (9-2), which faces Mountain District rival Ridgeview (9-2) in next week’s second round. The Wolfpack ousted Marion 49-7 at it’s Dickenson County lair on Friday night.
A 97-yard scoring interception return by Ethan Mullins gave the Warriors a 21-10 advantage with 11:05 remaining in the final period after Charlie Daniels’ point-after-touchdown kick. The Blue Tornado (6-5) finally responded with a scoring drive capped by a 1-yard Cade Simmons touchdown run. The subsequent 2-point conversion pass failed, but the victory remained within Richlands’ reach.
Crabtree’s scoring run dashed the Blues’ hopes, with Daniels’ PAT kick putting on the finishing touch.]
Sage Webb initiated scoring for Richlands with a 3-yard Sage Webb run with 9:12 remaining in the first period. Central Wise did not answer until Warriors quarterback Ethan Mullins hit Ben Brickey with a 14-yard scoring strike with 7:30 remaining in the first half, leaving the game tied 7-7 at the half.
A 37-yard field goal by Levi Forrest put the Blue Tornado up 10-7 with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter. A Mullins 5-yard TD toss to Matthew Matthew Boggs put Central out front for keeps with 1:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Boggs finished with six carries for 55 yards for the Warriors.
Simmons led the Richlands offense, completing 13-of-31 passing attempts for 183 yards. He gave up a lone pick .
Elsewhere in Region 2D action, second-seeded Union narrowly avoided an upset by seventh-seeded Gate City, prevailing 20-19.
The winner of today’s showdown between Tazewell (7-3) and Graham (8-2) will travel to Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va. to face the Bears next week.
Today’s Tazewell-Graham game at Mitchell Stadium kicks off at 1 p.m.
