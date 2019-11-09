GRUNDY, Va. — Central-Wise wasted little time finishing up the regular season with its fifth straight win and taking that momentum into next week’s playoffs.
The Class 2 Warriors (8-2) scored on their first two possessions and added a defensive score before the first quarter ended in a 47-0 win over Grundy Friday night at Nelson Memorial Field.
It the sixth loss for the Class 1 Golden Wave, which ended the season 4-6 overall.
Central’s leading rusher, CJ Crabtree, scored the first two touchdowns. Jalen Pratt added a 70-yard interception return as the Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead long run to set up his first TD run.
Crabtree’s 37-yard jaunt set up Noah Bolling’s 3-yard TD run just before the halftime break, which gave Central a 34-0 lead.
Matthew Boggs had a 29-yard scoring run midway through the third period.
In the fourth quarter, quarterback Ethan Mullins nearly lost a fumble, but recovered and ripped off a 31-yard touchdown run and Braeden Church raced 60 yards to cap the scoring.
The Golden Wave reached Central territory several times, but was shut out for the first time this season.
Wave freshman Ian Scammell rushed for 56 yards on 24 carries. Grundy had 84 yards total offense and five first downs. Wise had 511 yards total offense.
Central-Wise.........21 7 6 13 — 47
Grundy....................0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
C-Crabtree 2 run (kick no good)
C-Crabtree 35 run (Brickey pass from Mullins)
C-Pratt 70 INT ret. (Daniels kick)
C-Bolling 3 run (Daniels kick)
C-Boggs 29 run (kick no good)
C-Mullins 31 run (kick no good)
C-Church 60 run (Daniels kick)
