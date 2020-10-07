LINDSIDE — A goal by M.J. Patton off a Shaye Basham assist with five minutes remaining to play finally put a hard fought boys varsity soccer match at James Monroe on ice and Mercer Christian Academy went on to collect a 5-3 win over the Mavericks.
Basham initiated scoring for the Cavaliers (5-2-1), finishing a Zack Coleman assist 10 minutes into the first half.
A few minutes later Basham got the ball to Patton off a header in the goal area. Patton put it in the back of the net for the 2-0 advantage.
Eli Allen got the Mavericks (1-5) back into the contest, cutting the lead to 2-1 off his goal midway through the half.
Basham bought some breathing room for the Cavaliers with another goal off a Coleman feed, but Allen got to the back of the net again before halftime to cut the lead to 3-2 at intermission.
Both teams battled each other to a stalemate for the first 20 minutes of the second half. James Monroe’s Jaden Cox made his move with about 11 minutes remaining to play, scoring a goal that tied the game at 3-3.
Cruz Testerman got the go-ahead goal for the Cavs off a Basham assist with eight minutes remaining, but the suspense remained high until Patton’s finisher three minutes later.
Mercer Christian Academy returns to action on Saturday with a match at Cross Lanes Christian at 3:30 p.m. James Monroe is slated to travel to Nicholas County on Thursday and is scheduled to travel to Bluefield on Saturday for a 1 p.m. match.
High School Football
Tug Valley 38
James Monroe 32
NAUGATUCK — James Monroe forced seven turnovers but committed four of their own in the second half, losing to the Wildcats of Mingo County.
The Mavericks (1-1) led 32-26 with 3:35 remaining to play. Tug Valley scored the tying TD with a hook-and-lateral and hit a 35 yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left to play to seal the victory.
No further information on the game was available at presstime.
James Monroe faces a quick turnaround for another road trip this week, looking to travel to Valley-Wetzel (1-3) in Pine Grove. It replaces the Mavericks’ COVID-19 cancelled game with River View.
