As in years past it is the Saturday before the buck season opener and I am in camp cooking, making chili of course. This won’t be run of the mill “make chili in one skillet” endeavor. O no, this batch of chili starts with a pot of white beans, (Great Northerns) cooked with a couple smoked ham hocks. After we have a meal from this, I will transform what is left in the pot with chili seasoning, diced tomato, onion, more beans of various kinds, venison hamburger, and some random seasonings that I would tell you about if I could remember what it was.
Bill arrives in camp Sunday afternoon and about the time he comes in another friend Jay calls on the phone. (Jay is a writer friend and the editor of the online Hunting Wire. www.huntingwire.com) Jay is driving through going to Virginia on his way back from a hunt in Kentucky. It is deer camp talk and we have him on the speaker as we talk about the buck he has taken in Kentucky and deer season in general. Taking it all in, I imagine it would be great if we were all here in camp and not talking to Jay on the phone. I grudgingly admit to myself it is harder and harder to get people together.
All hunters know that food is important at deer camp and this unique pot of chili will be one of my contributions. My buddy Bill has showed up with various donations to the larder and when I tell him I am making white beans/chili he comes out with the exclamation “Great! I brought a cornpone that Dawn got for us!” I am glad to hear this as nothing goes better with beans and chili than cornbread, and cornpone is one form cornbread. Unpacking the various provisions later I come upon Bill’s “cornpone” and that is where things went sideways. The strange concoction in a plastic bag, that he claims is cornpone is well, anything but. At first glance, it appears to be rectangular, very moist, sweet in taste, and weighs as much as some rabbit beagles. It could be an overmodified zucchini bread, banana bread, or even a dreaded fruit cake, but this thing is not cornpone my friend! As you might surmise this was a lively topic of discussion for the next three days, Bill stridently defending the mystery loaf and its ancestry, and me loudly proclaiming this thing has no connection with cornbread whatsoever. (I mean, I do have a website called “Guns and Cornbread” you know? www.gunsacornbread.com )
In between eating too much and arguing about cornpone, we did find time to deer hunt a little bit. We made a pact at the start and agreed this would be a gentleman’s hunt, meaning we would relax, take it easy, and not get too mad at the deer. No before dawn treks to the stand, no daylight to dark endurance grinds, we would take the advice of the Eagles in their song “Take it easy”.
Monday we do a leisurely drive to one of our favorite areas and I deposit Bill on a stand for a couple hours. It is a good place but about the time I am ready to go check on him he comes walking out, no love from the deer. We head to another nearby property and when we are in sight of it and a little fork horn buck comes off the hill to our right, crosses the road in front of us and ambles across the small field on the left. I figure he will disappear into the pines about fifty yards away but as we sit and watch he turns around and strolls back toward us, seemingly unaware that this is the first day of buck season. We have permission to hunt here, it would only involve getting out of the truck, getting away from the road, and we could legally take this buck. Neither one of us does any of this, we just watch and tell the little buck he will likely not survive the week.
Bill walks up the hill to this stand and while I am parked and deciding where I will go, old friend and DNR Officer Jason pulls in. Jason tells me he has been on a long route today through Greenbrier and Monroe counties and amazingly he has seen four hunters and we are two of them. There is no doubt the buck season opener is not the mega event that it once was, it just isn’t. Jason and I bemoan this and it is good to catch up with him and hear about the various Officers and the area I retired from. Retired folks may understand, you miss it, but you don’t. You miss people you worked with, but you don’t really want to go back. To be honest I don’t think I understand it at all. About dark I pick up Bill and he reports he has passed on two smaller bucks and one doe. (Doe season is in these two weeks.) We return to camp for more heated cornpone discussion and other hijinks, evidently this isn’t just about deer huntin’.
The next day we more or less repeat the first outing but the deer do not visit Bill as they did before. I don’t see anything either and admit to myself I am more interested in finding turkeys and turkey sign than deer. The deer are here in this area no doubt, we see them going to and from the stands, in fields along the way, we just don’t see anything while taking the rifle for a walk.
As always Wednesday comes too soon and we both will return home for Thanksgiving with the family. Bill packs up and I watch him pull out and head down the road. We will get together next month for the doe hunt, hopefully with others. I enjoy his deer camp visits; I just hope he doesn’t bring any counterfeit cornpone next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.