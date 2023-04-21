PRINCETON — Princeton softball pitchers Emma Johnson and Hayden Jones had some pretty good outings in the circle earlier this week.
Greenbrier East’s Lily Carola had a better than both Lady Tigers hurlers combined on Thursday night.
Carola went the seven-inning distance, striking out 12 and walking none and the Lady Trojans picked up an 8-4 road victory at Princeton.
Johnson bore the brunt of East’s lineup, absorbing 14 of the visitors’ 15-hit attack. She allowed seven runs — six earned ‚ while striking out four and walking none. Jones closed the shop, allowing one unearned run off one hit. Striking out one and walking one.
Johnson went 2-for-3 at bat for the Lady Tigers, including a double and driving in three of the home team’s four runs.
Taylor Boswell went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Trojans. Hailey Ervin went 4-fo-5 from the leadoff spot, scoring three runs. Alanis McCleary went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Olivia Plybon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Lindsey Black had a pair of hits.
Bluefield 16
Woodrow Wilson 3
5 inn.
BLUEFIELD — The Lady Beavers moved one step away from a 20-win season, dispatching the visiting Lady Flying Eagles in five innings.
“Run-ruling Woodrow was a a big thing. We’d never done that before,” said Bluefield head coach Barry Reed.
Grace Richardson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Beavers (19-5). Taylor Mabry went 3-for-4, Abby Richardson went 2-for-4 and Maddie Lawson went 2-for-3 with a bases-leaded double and four RBIs.
Sophie Hall (2-for-4,2 RBS), Cara Brown (3-for-4, 2 RBIs and a double) and Taniya Smith (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) also got in on the action.
Savannah Bragg had two hits for the Lady Flying Eagles. Pitcher Aubrey Smallwood struck out 7 over two innings.
Bluefield plays its sixth game of the week today, facing Honaker at home at 5:30 p.m.
Late Baseball
Shady Spring 8, Princeton 4
SHADY SPRING — A five-run burst by Shady Spring in the second inning proved the center of gravity that took the homestanding Tigers the final say over the visiting Tigers, on Wednesday.
Princeton starting pitcher Brock Halsey bought the bad news, allowing seven earned runs off six hits during his three innings of work. Zack Jenkins took over in the third inning. He struck out six and walked none over the final three frames and only one of the two runs he allowed in the fourth inninlg was earned.
Jenkins also flourished at bat, going 3-for-4 with an RBI while Luke Monaghan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Grant Cochran went 4-for-4 and scored three runs but, alas, drove in none.
Independence 14, PikeView 3, 5 inn.
GARDNER — The Patriots jumped on the Panthers to score nine in the second inning and it was all over but the singing, on Tuesday.
James Williams began the barrage with a solo home run. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
PikeView starting pitcher Jared Vestal absorbed the worst of it, giving up 10 runs — seven of which were earned — over 1 2/3 innings. Drew Damewood went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Panthers.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.