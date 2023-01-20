MONTCALM — Cara Brown scored 13 points and the Bluefield girls basketball team collected a 44-23 win over Montcalm, on Friday night.
Krisalyn Dowell added 10 points for the Lady Beavers
Taylor White scored nine points for the Lady Generals, who were blanked by Bluefield’s defense in the opening quarter.
Boys Games
Graham 58, Twin Springs 53
BRISTOL, Va. — Markell Ray scored 16 points to lead the G-Men versus Twin Springs in a Friendship Tournament game at Virginia High.
Blake Graham added 10 points for Graham, which returns to Bristol Saturday to face Jefferson Forest in a 2:30 p.m. game.
