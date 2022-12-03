WELCH — Shock waves reverberated through not only McDowell County, but all of West Virginia with Wednesday’s announcement that the 2022-23 Mount View boys’ basketball season has been cancelled.
Remarked Golden Knight Athletic Director Lawrence Barber, “It’s crushing. I never dreamed. I’ve read about it at other places…It’s happening all over the country and it seems to be a trend.”
Mount View cheerleading coach Cathy Jack, who is in her 38th year in that position, was flabbergasted.
“I never hought I’d see the day!” she said.
The Mount View High School administration participated in the decision to cancel the season.
“We’re extremely disappointed. We hate it for the (players) who have committed and wanted to play,” said first year Mount View Assistant Principal Tim Kennedy.
“It’s real simple. We don’t have enough (players) who have committed to play basketball at Mount View this year. That’s why we made the decision — we did it for the safety of those involved.”
In the wake of a brief statement by the school announcing the cancellation and explaining the reasons for it, shock set in among basketball fans and everyday citizens statewide.
After the initial announcement, the traffic concerning the move and opinions on the reasons for the cancellation, erupted on social media.
Golden Knights’ veteran head basketball coach Gary Brown explained Thursday that the school currently has too few players willing to make the necessary sacrifices to play high school basketball.
“The numbers (of players) are really low. We’ve only had one person in the last three years come from the middle school who has gone out and stayed with the team,” Brown said.
The Golden Knights coach is a decorated McDowell County basketball player alumnus who was a member of the 1973 Gary Coaldigger Class AA state championship basketball team.
That team was inducted into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame less than two months ago.
“We lost eight seniors from last season. They’re just not coming out… We had eight kids come out and their practice habits were poor and we got on them about it and they quit,” Brown said.
Kennedy mentioned various attempts to bolster the roster and incentivize participation.
“We tried a lot of different things to try and get kids to come out,” he said.
Brown, whose coaching resume includes sideline time on the college level at Bluefield State, explained the standards by which he has sought to coach the game at Mount View..
“We’ve run a program that we feel is a quality program. We required players to work. We required them to be disciplined and we wanted them to give their best effort in the classroom and give their best effort as far as the sport is concerned.”
Brown took exception to any comments on social media or elswhere that might imply his approach to coaching could be old-fashioned or out-of-date.
“If they don’t appreciate that, if they don’t like that, if they think that’s old school — any coach who doesn’t require these things isn’t going to be successful,” Brown continued.
“We always say that the only place success comes before work is in the dictionary,”said Brown.
“If you’re not going to work, you’re not going to be successful and that’s what we require.”
Brown said player expectations that were not in keeping with his standards reached a critical point last week.
“We were getting ready for a scrimmage game the week after Thanksgiving and we had kids who went out of town and came back and said they were tired and couldn’t practice that Monday,” Brown said.
“When you don’t have numbers they feel like they can dictate. They feel like you have to have them. (But) we’re not going to lower our standards so we can have a team,” Brown concluded.
Jack said the basic points of Brown’s coaching philosophy align with sound principles of public education.
“Coach Brown expects them to to be respectful of others,” Jack said.
“He wants them to make good grades. and he wants them to come to practice and put forth the effort. What’s wrong with that?”
Brown said he was very disappointed on behalf of the Golden Knights players he had who adhered to his program standards.
“I hate it for the seniors. We have two who have been there and haven’t missed a day. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” said Brown. “That’s what bothers me the most. It seems (the other players) don’t care.”
Kennedy spoke of the three seniors who had planned to play for the Knights.
“It’s their last chance to get out there. I really hate it for them,” he said.
Barber noted that under Brown, Mount View athletes were “getting your life skills in addition to your basketball skills.”
Jack said several Mount View alumni have contacted her wanting to help any way they can. Some have offered to bring other successful alumni to speak with the students.
Fred Brown, a Mount View graduate who pastors a church in Bluefield at the corner of Federal Street and Princeton Avenue, is one person Jack mentioned as having offered his support and help.
Barber looked down the road at when he thinks the season cancellation will hit home.
“I think it’s not really going to sink in until after the season starts and there is no place to go during the week or on Friday nights,” Barber said.
Brown will certainly notice the absence of basketball and his daily coaching routine. But he believes that self-discipline and sacrifice are essential lessons in the game. He would be remiss not to teach them.
“I’m at peace with it. I really am. I’ve done what I’m supposed to do. I feellike I couldn’t have done any more,” Brown said.
“The Lord knows what I’ve done and how I’ve done it and as long as He’s satisfied with me, I’m fine.”
