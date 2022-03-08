CHARLESTON — There was no keeping up with a record-setting center on Tuesday morning in the state girls basketball tournament.
Cameron High School sophomore Ashlynn Van Tassell was the dominant force as the Lady Dragons bounced the River View Lady Raiders out of the Class A bracket with a 74-43 first-round win at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Van Tassell, a 6-foot-2 center, scored 29 points and cleared 32 rebounds — 20 under the offensive glass — for the Lady Dragons (22-4), the No. 2 seed in the Class A field, on a date proclaimed as International Women’s Day around the globe.
“Hats off to her for a great game,” said River View head coach Gehrig Justice. “She’s a force inside.”
Trista Lester had nine points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists for seventh-seeded River View (16-9) and Haylie Payne scored 16 points while grabbing five steals.
Van Tassell set a new single-game rebounding record at the state tournament, with one more than Alexis Hornbuckle recorded for South Charleston against Hedgesville in 2004.
Cameron head coach Holly Pettit said, “We’re all so proud of her. But I expect it. Even when she puts it up and she doesn’t make it, nine times out of 10 she gets her own board, puts it back up and puts it in.
“It’s something — you can’t coach that. It’s just a natural instinct and she has the basketball knowledge to do.”
“In the beginning, they were doubling down a little bit on her,” Pettit said, adding that her guards were effective when the ball was passed back out of the paint. “That’s the inside-out game. That’s what we like.”
At halftime, Van Tassell’s total of 21 boards was five more than the entire River View team. That, and Cameron’s tenacious defense, had kept the Lady Raiders’ field-goal percentage down to 6-for-20. The score was 42-18 at the break.
Payne said about Van Tassell, “There’s no way you can shoot on her.”
Justice said that as he prepared his team to face Van Tassell, “My coaches and I tried to simulate it, but when you’re playing against me, it’s different.”
Justice said he’d talked to other coaches about the strengths of the Lady Dragons.
“The common theme was, they’re better than what they look like on film,” he said.
For the second straight year, River View reached the eight-team playoff field in Class A, and ended its season in the opening round.
Cameron took its first double-digit advantage, 15-4, when Van Tassell scored from the paint late in the first quarter. River View had turned the ball over on four of five possessions leading up to that field goal.
Justice said, “In the first half, they (Cameron) showed us some quick hands and got some easy points in transition.”
A layup by Cameron’s Emilee Dobbs with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter produced the widest scoring margin in the game, 70-33. The Lady Dragons emptied their bench shortly afterward and River View closed out the game with a 10-4 run.
The Lady Raiders ended with 29 turnovers and was out-rebounded under their own hoop by a margin of 26 to 11.
“I think the girls executed really well,” Pettit said. The 29 turnovers forced by River View was, she said, “something very credible, and something to be proud of.”
Justice said with a hint of a smile, “I don’t know if they (Cameron) had a spy in our locker room or what, but ... I felt like they knew what our offense was.”
Cameron had 55 team rebounds, five short of tying the Class A tournament record of 60, set by Huntington St. Joseph in 2010 against Meadow Bridge.
Pettit said, “Today, I thought the girls played great. Now we’ve got to focus on Thursday (the Class A semifinals).”
Pettit, whose team has now won five straight, was asked if she felt her team showed toughness in the face of River View’s aggressive approach to the game.
“We’re not going to back down, no matter how physical or how aggressive a team is,” she said. “Today, I told them they need to be especially physically tough because of how aggressive River View was.”
Late in Tuesday’s postgame press conference, Justice looked beyond the details of the first-round game and talked about River View’s second consecutive appearance at the state level.
“To be here once is special,” Justice said. “To be here, in back-to-back years ... is a huge accomplishment.”
At Charleston Coliseum
Cameron 74, River View 43
RIVER VIEW (16-9)
Trista Lester 3 3-9 9, Haylie Payne 6 4-5 16, Chloe Mitchem 0 1-2 1, Katie Bailey 2 0-2 5, Ali Morgan 3 0-2 6, Kaylee Blankenship 2 0-2 4, Abigail Pruitt 0 2-2 2, Keylee Lester 0 0-0 0, Brooke Fuller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-24 43.
CAMERON (22-4)
Kenzie Clutter 4 1-2 11, Ashlee Dobbs 0 2-4 2, Maci Neely 4 0-1 9, Aubre Cain-Loy 3 1-2 8, Ashlynn Van Tassell 11 7-15 29, Devan Schrack 0 1-2 1, Emilee Dobbs 3 4-6 10, Gracie Carter 1 0-0 2, Shaleigh Littleton 1 0-0 2, Ashlee Neehouse 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-32 74.
River View ......7 11 11 14 — 43
Cameron .......20 22 21 11 — 74
3-point goals — RV 1 (Bailey), C 4 (Clutter 2, Neely 1, Cain-Loy 1). Total fouls — RV 23, C 19. Fouled out — RV, Bailey; C, Carter. Technical fouls — none.
