CHARLESTON — Cam Roam of Huntington wrap up the WVGA Amateur tour today, claiming the Championship Division title at Berry Hills Country Club, in Charleston, on Thursday.
Leading the charge in the Championship Division was Roam of Huntington whose one par 69 was good enough to ice the Championship Division and claim the Round of the Day.
Josh Howell of Charlton Heights took home the Gross crown in the Men’s Division after shooting a ten over par 80. In the Net Division it was Harry Griffin of Kenna whose Net 68 earned him the victory. Karen Rainey of Daniels was low Gross in the Women’s Division firing an 84. Janice Allen of Daniels earned the Net victory with her Net 72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.