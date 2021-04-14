BLUEFIELD,Va. — The top high school golfer in the Southwest District is now the top high school golfer in Region 2D.
Richlands’ Caleigh Street shot a 74 in Tuesday’s Region 2D Golf Championships at Fincastle Golf Club in Bluefield, claiming an individual region championship medal while qualifying as an individual for next week’s VHSL Class 2 state golf championships at the Pete Dye Golf Course in Radford, Va.
In the team standings, Graham’s Brayden Surface carded an 80 while leading the G-Golfers to the team championship with a 339. Graham will be the lone Region 2D team to advance to next week’s state golf tournament.
Street was named Region D Player of the Year. The senior at Richlands, will play for the Radford University women’s team next fall. She is familiar with the layout of the Pete Dye Course, which is the home course of the Radford University as well as the Virginia Tech NCAA Division I golf teams. The G-Golfers have also played at Pete Dye.
In addition to Surface’s 80, Ben Morgan — who missed last week’s district tournament due to contact tracing quarantine — came through with an 85 on Tuesday, finishing seventh overall. Abby Peterson, who shot a 74 last week, turned in an 86 on Tuesday, finishing eighth. Alex Ramsey shot an 88, finishing 10th. Joe Tyson (90, 12th overall) and Jackson Ward (114) also played for Graham.
Graham head coach Todd Baker was named Region D Golf Coach of the Year.
In previous years, second-place Richlands (373) would have normally earned a team berth in the state. In addition to Street’s medal-winning round, the Blue Tornado golfers got rounds from Alex Mitchell (91, 16thth overall), Colton Hartsock (100) and David Compton (108). Elise Clevinger (115) also played for Richlands.
All-Region finishers included Street, Surface, Wise Central’s Jack England (80), Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard (80), Marion’s Tyler Sayers (82) and Scarlet Hurricane teammate Hunter Starkey (82).
England and Leonard both advanced to next week’s state tournament as individual qualifiers.
