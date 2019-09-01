MORGANTOWN — When Tevin Bush was a little boy, his coaches had one message for him.
“When I was growing up, they told me to be special with the ball,” Bush said late Saturday afternoon after becoming the deciding player in West Virginia’s hard fought but hardly impressive 20-13 opening victory over FBS opponent James Madison.
“I took that to heart,” he added, although it was obvious throughout the day.
Bush’s first big play came when he caught a little swing pass off in the flat and was special enough with the ball to negotiate it 41 yards down the field. That came at the most crucial moment in a game of crucial moments, for the Mountaineers had sleepwalked through a first half in which they trailed, 10-3.
They couldn’t run the ball at all, they were dropping passes and overthrowing deep receivers.
The crowd of 61,891 — the largest for a home opener since Ohio State came to Morgantown in 1988 — was getting antsy and actually would, at one point when WVU on third and long ran the ball fruitlessly, booed their brand new coach. That 41-yard catch-and-run came on the first play out of the locker room in the second half and lit a huge fire under WVU.
“The first play of the second half was the biggest play of the game. He stayed in bounds,” Brown said.
Bush believes that is his role.
“I’m there to be the spark plug,” he said.
But as he speaks, he does so with a great amount of modest that belies the flamboyance of his abilities.
“[Sean] Ryan made a great block or me and [Alec] Sinkfield also made a great block. Those guys get the credit,” he said.
But it was Bush who got the yardage and when the game ended he had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown — the winning touchdown.
“We have to figure out how to get him the ball more,” Brown acknowledged. “We tried about eight times and he had four catches. We have to get him more consistent.”
Either get him more consistent or be more persistent in putting it in his hands.
It was obvious defenders have trouble keeping up with his speed and almost as much trouble finding him at 5-6 when running his routes.
And so it was that Bush wound up not making the play that sparked a second half revival, but that also netted what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Austin Kendall. West Virginia was clinging to a 13-10 lead midway through the fourth when the signal came in from the bench to run a fade out of the slot.
Bush never saw the cornerback.
“I saw the safety and went under him,” Bush said.
That broke him open and Kendall lofted him the ball.
Anytime one is looking for the ball, it seems like an eternity for it come down. Even more so where there is more down to go when you are 5-6.
Bush didn’t complain about that, though.
“I like my size,” he said. “I caught down at the bottom where I use my center of gravity.”
In many ways, Bush has been an explosion waiting to happen for some time.
“I was ready last week to play this game, to tell you the truth,” he said. “In fact, I was ready at the beginning of camp.”
Bush was eager, because his journey has been one that has zigged and zagged at WVU. He came in as running back, sort of combined running back and receiver last and this year is a full time receiver.
He says he made progress last year because the guys like David Sills V and Gary Jennings, who left, helped him along.
“They taught me a lot,” Bush said. “They coached me and I’m grateful for those guys.”
