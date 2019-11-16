BLUEFIELD — The Graham High School football team took advantage of all the opportunities it created in the first half to beat Tazewell Saturday at Mitchell Stadium
In the 100th game played between the schools Graham was in control early causing three turnovers to win 42-14 and advance in the VHSL Region 2D playoffs.
“We were opportunistic defensively and did pretty good on offense when we wanted to run the ball,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said.
The G-Men defense has been very good during their seven-game winning allowing no more than two touchdowns in any game.
I like the way our team is playing right now and hopefully we can keep it going,” Palmer said.
Knowing that the Bulldogs were wanting to run their power option the G-Men limited them to 69 yards in the first half on 26 carries. That led to Tazewell trying to find success through the air but the Graham secondary came up big.
Marqus Ray got the first turnover by picking off a pass and running it back 33 yards for a touchdown.
Two drives later Devin Lester scooped up a fumble at midfield and used his speed to beat everyone to the end zone.
The third turnover was Nick Kastner picking off a deflected pass and returning to the 20-yard line when the G-Men scored three plays later.
“The guys are working hard but its on to the next one, each game is for a state title for us right now,” Palmer said.
Graham had 193 yards rushing in the first half on only three carries with five runs of at least 19 yards.
A pair of long runs by Lester set up a four-yard touchdown run by Tre Booker to open the scoring for the G-Men. Booker finished with 64 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
“They run the ball well, the guys up front did well. Football is the ultimate team sport, if somebody runs the ball somebody’s got to block and somebody’s got to catch it and hand it to them,” Palmer said.
Lester scored on a 64-yard scramble with the drive lasting only one play after a Tazewell punt. He finished with 120 yards rushing on three carries and completed one of two passes for 12 yards.
The one completed pass for Lester resulted in a turnover as he found Xayvion Turner in the corner of the end zone from 12 yards out. Turner had the only two receptions for the G-Men for 33 yards.
To round out the scoring Graham only needed three plays from midfield to score as Booker reached the end zone from 21 yards out after a 20-yard carry and Ray getting nine yards on a sweep.
In the third quarter Tazewell got on the scoreboard on a Josiah Jordan 83-yard reception that saw him speed past numerous Graham defenders. Jordan was held in check by the G-Men defense with only one catch and five rushes which went for 11 yards.
The Bulldogs finished off the scoring on a Cade Myers seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that capped off a nine-play drive.
Quarterback Gavin Nunley was kept under pressure by the Graham defense but threw for 124 yards and had 79 yards on the ground.
Despite numerous injuries to key players Tazewell was able to have its first winning season since 2008 in the third season under Harris.
“Real proud of our seniors, they’ve definitely left the place better than it was when they got here,” Harris said.
Graham moves on to the regional semifinal semifinal where it will play at Union Friday night. The teams met earlier in the season with Union winning 37-35 on a last-second field goal.
“We wanted the opportunity to play those guys again, they’re a good football team,” Palmer said.
at Mitchell Stadium
Tazewell… 0 0 6 8 — 14
Graham…. 21 21 0 0 — 42
Scoring
First Quarter
G — Tre Booker 4-yard run (Joey Dales kick) 3:48
G — Marqus Ray 33-yard interception return (Dales kick) 2:53
G — Devin Lester 64-yard run (Dales kick) 1:14
Second Quarter
G — Lester 51-yard fumble return (Dales kick) 11:34
G — Xayvion Turner 12-yard pass from Lester (Dales kick) 4:02
G — Booker 21-yard run (Dales kick) 1:16
Third Quarter
T — Josiah Jordan 83-yard pass from Gavin Nunley (run failed) 4:05
Fourth Quarter
T — Cade Myers 7-yard run (Nunley to Jordan pass) 9:29
Team Statistics
First downs: T 9, G 7. Rush-yards: T 122, G 216. Pass yards: T 124, G 33. Comp-Att-Int: T 7-20-2, T 2-7-1. Fumbles-lost: T 1-1, G 0-0. Penalty-yards: T 5-35, G 4-45. Punts-avg: T 4-33.25, G 2-30.5.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: T Gavin Nunley 19-79, Cade Myers 7-17, Josiah Jordan 5-11, Jared Mullins 2-7, Cassius Harris 2-1. G Devin Lester 3-120, Tre Booker 8-64, Jamir Blevins 5-29, Marqus Ray 1-9, Brian Huggins 6-6, Team (4-(-14).
Passing: T Gavin Nunley 7-20-1 td-124-2 int. G Devin Lester 1-2-1 td-12-1 int, Jamir Blevins 1-5-0 td-21-0 int.
Receiving: T Josiah Jordan 1-83, Ethan Mills 3-22, Jared Mullins 1-9, Tyler Puckett 1-5, Jacob Witt 1-5. G Xayvion Turner 2-33.
Turnovers: T Ethan Mills int., G Marqus Ray int, Devin Lester fumble recovery, Nick Kastner int.
