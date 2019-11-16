BLUEFIELD, WV - Clayton E. Rolen, 67, of Lewisburg, WV, and formerly of Washington Street, Bluefield, WV, died on Thursday November 14, 2019. Born September 20, 1952 in Bluefield, WV, he was a son of the late Charles W. Rolen and Evelyn Sarver Rolen. Clayton had worked as a landscaper and wa…