LEBANON, Va. — The night before the first official day of spring, things got a little bit greener in Russell County.
Gavin Nunley passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another while leading Tazewell’s weapon-laden offense in a 40-6 Southwest District victory at Lebanon, on Friday night.
Nunley completed 9-of-11 pass attempts for 136 yards, including a 41-yard scoring strike and a 2-yard touchdown toss to Josiah Jordan, who led the Bulldogs with four catches for 67 yards. Nunley had eight carries for 79-yards, including a 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Tazewell (3-1, 3-0 SWD) racked up 460 yards total offense, 298 of which was earned on the ground. Chancellor Harris led the Bulldogs rushing attack with 117 yards on 13 carries, including a 2-yard TD plunge. Cassius Harris had two rushes for 24 yards, including a 9-yard scoring run. Mike Jones had four rushes for 41 yards and Jordan contributed two carries for 32 yards. Jared Mullins added a 21-yard rushing touchdown in the final period for the Bulldogs.
Tanner Wimmer hit three point-after-touchdown kicks for the Bulldogs. Mullins added another.
The Tazewell defense held Lebanon to 88 yards total offense, all but 6 yards of it on the ground. Grayson Olsen rushed eight times for 35 yards, scoring the Pioneers’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard yard scoring run. Alden Ward rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries.
Beastly freshman Kazion Taylor led the Bulldogs ‘D’ with 11 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Jordan was also a credit to the defense, collecting an interception and a sack.
Tazewell plays Graham at home next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.