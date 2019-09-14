TAZEWELL, Va. — When the night was young, it looked like Mount View’s visit to Tazewell was going the Golden Knights’ way.
Then the full moon came out on Friday 13th and the Bulldogs began to howl.
A Pick 6 by Josiah Jordan late in the first half turned momentum Tazewell’s way for good and all and the Bulldogs exploded in the fourth quarter to seal a 42-18 victory over Mount View at Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
Jordan, who finished with eight receptions for 86 yards, came up with a 60-yard interception return to give Tazewell (2-1) a 22-18 lead at intermission after Tanner Wimmer’s point-after-touchdown kick. Jordan also had six carries for 51 yards.
“We struggled a little bit in the first half and (Mount View) played well,” said Bulldogs head coach J’me Harris, who also got a first half TD run from Mike Jones.
“We had 12 guys out of this game and lost two more during the game. For these guys to come in and gut out a win in what was a tough football game shows that these kids’ perseverance isn’t just lip service. They want to turn this football program around.”
After a mutually scoreless third quarter, Chancellor Harris scored two of three unanswered Tazewell TDs in the fourth that put the game on ice.
Harris finished with 20 carries for 94 yards, including scoring runs of 10 yards and 1 yard.
Nunley had a solid night taking the snaps, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 94 yards. He was picked off once.
Tazewell placekicker Tanner Wimmer had a 30-yard field goal and a PAT kick on the night. The Bulldogs had to go for 2 every time in the second half because their holder came out of the game injured.
The Golden Knights initiated scoring in the first quarter on Matthew Thompson’s 30 yard pass from Ryan Long. Mount View led again in the second period following Jasauni Sizemore’s 30-yard scoring catch from Justin Haggerty and Haggerty’s 2-yard scoring run.
After intermission, the third quarter was a mutual stalemate. And then the levee broke.
“Our defensive line played really well tonight. We had a couple of sacks,” said Harris, who also got a pickoff by Cassius Harris and a forced fumble from Anthony Davis.
Tazewell heads into an open week to recuperate for its trip to Princeton in two weeks.
How They Scored
First Quarter
MV — Matthew Thompson 50 pass from Ryan Long (kick failed)
Tz — Josiah Jordan 28 pass form Gavin Nunley (Tanner Wimmer kick)
Second
TZ— FG Wimmer 30
TZ — Mike Jones 12 run (kick failed)
MV — Jasauni Sizemore 30 pass from Justin Haggerty (run failed)
MV — Haggerty 2 run (kick failed)
TZ — Jordan 60 interception return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
TZ— Chancellor Harris 10 run (pass failed)
TZ — Harris 1 run (Jordan pass from Nunley)
TZ— Nunley 26 run (took a knee)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.