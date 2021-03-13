RICHLANDS, Va. — The seniors on the Tazewell High football team knew all about the streak. The Richlands Blue Tornado had beaten the Bulldogs in 17 consecutive varsity football games over a 16-year period.
The Dogs were determined to do something about that. On Saturday, on the Tornado’s home turf, they did.
Gavin Nunley passed for 131 yards and a late touchdown, Chancellor Harris collected 100 yards rushing, and Tazewell edged Richlands 21-19 at Ernie Hicks Stadium / EMATS Field.
“We’ve prepared for this for a long time. It’s definitely emotional, an emotional win for us,” said Nunley, one of several seniors whose memories of the Richlands rivalry go back to a middle school season more than four years ago.
“We started in eighth grade, beat them, and then kind of lost, all through high school,” he said. “So this was the year we had to do it. Finally got to do it. So we’re super blessed.”
It looked good for Richlands (1-2) for most of the first half. Tazewell (2-1) gave the ball up on downs twice, and punted on its third possession.
But the Blue Tornado was held without a touchdown until the final minute of the fourth quarter. Isaiah Bandy made four field goals, including two in the first half that put Richlands ahead 6-3 at halftime.
Richlands head coach Thad Wells said that Tazewell “played a great game, and they have a good team. A game like that, you’ve got to put the ball into the end zone when you get to the red zone, and that was obviously the Achilles’ heel for us (today).”
The final play of the first half was an interception by Tazewell’s Mike Jones — the game’s only turnover.
Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said, “Our defense really did a great job, especially in the red zone. … We bent today, but we didn’t break. Great job by the kids.”
To open the second half, Tazewell sophomore Cassius Harris took the kickoff just inches from the sideline stripe and ran it 88 yards, past the Richlands bench, for a touchdown that took just 13 seconds off the clock.
Bandy kicked a pair of field goals, including a 44-yarder, to give the Blue Tornado the lead back 12-10 early in the final period.
Tazewell answered that with a 72-yard drive, exclusively on the ground, culminating in a 20-yard field goal by Tanner Wimmer. The march took 11 plays, five of which generated first downs.
On the next possession, Richlands faced fourth down and 1 at the Tazewell 27 when the Bulldogs’ James Huffman tackled Sage Webb for a 7-yard loss and gave the THS offense the ball on downs.
Three plays later, Josiah Jordan ran a slant-in pass pattern, grabbed Nunley’s last pass of the day, and dashed 68 yards to the end zone. Chancellor Harris’ two-point conversion run put the visitors ahead 21-12.
Nunley said, “I trust my receiver. I put the ball up there and he came down with it.”
“Honestly, I was just shooting for the first down, and then it was even better, when he ran it for a touchdown,” Nunley said. “It was awesome.”
“Gavin’s a winner,” J’me Harris said. “He doesn’t care about stats, he just wants to win, and runs our offense exactly how we tell him.”
In a never-say-die comeback attempt, Richlands quarterback Gavin Cox completed four straight passes, the last one to Jake Altizer for an 11-yard touchdown reception. Bandy’s point-after kick made it a two-point game with 49 seconds left.
The Tornado tried for an onsides kick, and came close to recovering the football as it caromed from one player to another. But Chancellor Harris finally secured the ball, and the victory, for Tazewell.
J’me Harris said that at halftime, “I told them, we’re right there. We’re in the game. We hadn’t taken advantage of several of our opportunities … .
“It was just a matter that, if we stayed on blocks, we were going to make some plays. And Jo-Jo (Jordan) made one, Cassius made one, and that was the difference in the game.”
He said his team “came here, and believed in the process, and stuck to it, and today it paid off for them.”
Saturday’s victory “means a lot in a short season, and obviously, it means a lot in the county,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, if we don’t handle business on the back end of the schedule, it’s not going to mean very much.”
“So we’ll be happy with today’s performance, but we’re going to have to get to work to be prepared for the back end.”
Wells acknowledged the disappointment of the Richlands fan base, but said, “I’ve had worse things happen to me in life than this. … It’s a game. Life will go on.”
“It’s not all doom and gloom. We’re going to wake up on Monday, and come out here and keep on practicing and getting better.”
The game’s top ground-gainer was Logan Steele of Richlands, who gained 120 yards on 21 carries. Altizer had five receptions for 72 yards.
Jordan wound up with 90 receiving yards on three catches.
Tazewell had 325 yards from scrimmage but was assessed nine penalties for 73 yards.
Prior to the game, RHS paid tribute to the late Bob Nassif, an ever-present fan of the Tornado football team for decades. Richlands players wore a sticker on their helmets with Nassif’s old jersey number, 76.
Alumni recalled that every year, Nassif bought socks to outfit the entire football team. They also remembered his bellowing chant, “Go Big Blue,” and they are currently working to create a scholarship at Richlands in his memory.
“He was Mr. Richlands,” said Wells. “He was everything. He was the biggest fan. We showed the players the video when he got a (game) ball from the team a couple of years ago. So we made sure the players understood who he was.
“He’ll always be Richlands’ No. 1 fan.”
At Ernie Hicks Stadium / EMATS Field
Tazewell ……….. 0 3 7 11 — 21
Richlands ……… 6 0 3 10 — 19
First Quarter
Rich — Isaiah Bandy 25 FG, 8:10
Rich — Bandy 29 FG, 2:25
Second Quarter
Taz — Tanner Wimmer 25 FG, 3:34
Third Quarter
Taz — Cassius Harris 88 kickoff return (Wimmer kick), 11:47
Rich — Bandy 30 FG, 3:12
Fourth Quarter
Rich — Bandy 44 FG, 10:21
Taz — Wimmer 20 FG, 5:24
Taz — Josiah Jordan 68 pass from Gavin Nunley (Chancellor Harris run), 2:11
Rich — Jake Altizer 11 pass from Gavin Cox (Bandy kick), 0:49
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taz, Gavin Nunley 16-84, Chancellor Harris 19-100, Josiah Jordan 3-6, Cassius Harris 1-4. Rich, Sage Webb 16-67, Logan Steele 21-120, Dylan Brown 2-5, Gavin Cox 5-(—29).
PASSING — Taz, Nunley 8-15-131-1-0. Rich, Cox 8-17-85-0-1.
RECEIVING — Taz, Ch. Harris 1-4, Jordan 3-90, Ca. Harris 4-37. Rich, Brown 2-5, Steele 1-8, Altizer 5-72.
———
