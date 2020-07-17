TAZEWELL, Va. — When the Tazewell High School football team started conditioning last week after almost four months at a standstill, they treated it like it was the start of offseason workouts.
Now, the Bulldogs will get a full offseason before games likely begin after the Virginia High School League announced that all three of its options for fall sports to be played do not include football in 2020.
“We’re just going to go ahead and get our full seven month offseason in as we prepare for football in February,” Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris said.
The VHSL has three options it will decide between on July 27 of just having lower risk sports in the fall canceling the others, flipping the fall and spring seasons or condensing all three seasons into a seven-month period starting in December.
There was concern that starting the season in September was too quick, with most teams not having held a workout until July after almost four months of no activities.
“I think a lot of coaches and a lot of players were apprehensive a little bit about getting rushed into this season,” Harris said. “We were coming back in July and your offseason had already been interrupted for so long it was going to be a lot of pressure on everybody to try to get this season to go off.”
Of the three options the VHSL is considering the second and third ones are what most people favor as they leave an opportunity for all sports to play.
The third option of condensed seasons is favored over flipping the fall and spring seasons because of the uncertainty of whether any sports will be safe to play this fall.
“I think everybody feels maybe safer with option three, The schools can get back into a routine before they have to deal with sports,” Harris said.
That would still present challenges to schools where facilities are shared by numerous sports and in a normal year would not overlap but this year football would still be playing when spring sports began practicing.
“For us, we practice on the softball complex. Obviously that could pose a problem if they’re going to be playing a season also right in that time period,” Harris said.
Harris does not see a way for teams to have the two-a-day practices they normally have if the season starts in February as everyone will be in school.
The extra time before games begin will help five Bulldogs players fully recover from ACL surgeries undergone since injuries that occurred during games last season.
“They’re going to be able to play in February and we know for a fact they’ll be better football players and healthier in February than they are right now,” Harris said.
It will also help the freshmen who normally would get two months of workouts before playing their first high school games. This year they will get a full offseason to prepare for games.
“These freshmen will get a whole seven months of preseason. They’re almost going to be sophomores when we line up,” Harris said.
Delaying the season to the spring will allow for there to be better control of the coronavirus and determining the best ways to avoid its spread in public settings, Harris said.
“By the spring hopefully we’re in a better place with understanding what this virus is about and what it does and everything’s a lot safer and people are more comfortable with it,” Harris said.
The delay not only increases chances of a complete season being played; it also allows Virginia coaches to learn from states like West Virginia, which are planning to play this fall. Harris wants those states to play uninterrupted seasons. States like Virginia that delayed their seasons to the spring could use that information to have successful seasons in their own right.
A main worry for Harris was the possibility that they would start the season before it being canceled a few games in, allowing for no chance of resuming in the spring.
“Our biggest worry here was that you play two or three games and then they shut the season down like they had to do to spring sports and I think that would be a lot rougher on an individual than just bumping the season back a few months,” Harris said.
The senior-laden Bulldogs will be more likely to achieve its goals in a shortened spring season. That is vastly preferable to the season being canceled part way through with goals unfinished.
These sixth months before the season is like going to start can’t be wasted.
The Bulldogs want to be completely ready to play football when the first snap takes place.
“We just got to treat this time as valuable and take advantage of this and look forward to playing football in the spring,” Harris said.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
