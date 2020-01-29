LEBANON, Va. — The Pioneers took a Southwest District sweep over visiting Tazewell at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Lebanon boys used a huge second half to deal the Bulldogs a 62-37 setback.
The Pioneers scored the first seven points of the game, but Tazewell settled down and picked up their defensive intensity. They held Lebanon scoreless over four minutes to get back into the game.
It was back-and-forth from that point with seven lead-changes in the first half. Gideon Collier scored for the Bulldogs to tie it at 20-all. Jacob Jackson made two foul shots with two seconds remaining to give Lebanon a 22-20 advantage at the half.
“Fortunately for us, Lebanon was missing some shots,” Tazewell coach Omar Reed said. “We were doing some things defensively, switching it up, trying to confuse them and keep them on their toes. I think that worked.
“Second half, we were doing similar stuff, but Lebanon started making some shots. Somethings didn’t go our way, it was just too hard to come back from.”
The Pioneers took control quickly in the second half. Preston Steele canned a trey and added a three-point play and they were on their way. Defense was a big difference, as Lebanon (6-11, 3-4) held Tazewell to only two points for over six minutes at the start of the third quarter. Led by Steele and Sage Potts, the Pioneers were up 43-26 going to the fourth frame.
“The second half, I thought we played a lot better on defense, that was the biggest thing,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “We wanted to get out on their shooters and put more pressure on the ball. That’s not what we typically like to do, but this game we needed to do that.”
Tazewell (4-12, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers in the second half and 25 miscues in the game. It was the fifth straight loss for the Bulldogs.
“We have three guards out,” said Reed. “They were three guards that were going to start for me, not with the team. A couple of guys are out for the season and one (Josiah Jordan) has a sprained wrist, we’re being tentative with him it may be a week or two, we’ll see what happens.
“It makes everything a lot more difficult, when it comes to ball handling and getting in the plays, things of that nature.”
Tyler Puckett kept the Bulldogs in the game early with all 11 of his points coming in the first half. Collier added eight points in the loss.
Steele (24 points) and Potts (20) points were a double-edged sword for the Pioneers who ended a modest two-game losing streak. Jacob Jackson contributed 12 points.
Tazewell will host Montcalm, West Virginia on Thursday and entertain SWD rival Graham on Friday at Tazewell Middle School.
Girls Game
Lebanon 62, Tazewell 35: A matchup against the SWD leading Lady Pioneers, isn’t a good place to end a losing streak. Tazewell (5-12, 0-7) has now lost six in a row after falling to Lebanon 62-35.
Leading only 8-5, Lauren Boothe came off the bench and hit four consecutive shots for the Pioneers, as they took a 16-5 lead after eight minutes of play. They were up an insurmountable 35-11 at intermission, as they rolled to their ninth straight victory.
Averie Price (17 points), Boothe (12 points), and Kara Long 12 points paced Lebanon (12-3, 7-0) who sits alone atop the SWD standings. Taylor Ray, Lexi Herald, Maddie Day, and Brooke Rowe had six points each for the Bulldogs.
