TAZEWELL, Va. — Featuring a young lineup headed into the 2020 season, the Tazewell High School baseball team split its regular season schedule in half.
The first set of games were to see where the team was at and what it needed to work on. The rest of the regular season, which is against Southwest District opponents, would be played like they were playoff games.
“We set a goal the first 10 games of the year we were going to use that as a stepping stone just to get better, just to improve and the last 10 games we were going to treat as just a straight playoff scenario,” head coach Mike Fowler said.
The Bulldogs may never know how this season they so carefully planned would have played out. Spring sports are suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic with only a glimmer of hope from the Virginia High School League that games could be played once everything returns to normal.
Undeterred by the youth of the team with four seniors, five sophomores and a freshman or two expected to contribute the Bulldogs had high goals for the season.
“Our whole expectation was to make regions,” Fowler said.
Making the regional tournament this season was going to be less complex than the confusing points system that was previously in place to account for Grayson County, which has since moved down to Class 1.
Through the early season practices and two scrimmages Tazewell was able to play, Fowler saw good signs in his second year at the helm on and off the field.
“It seemed like all the kids had really bought in to the type of work ethic that the coaching staff expected of them,” Fowler said.
The players had embraced the changes that Fowler was making to lead the team to success in the future.
“We tried to instill a lot of the old traditions back into the program with the work ethic and the attitudes and we really started seeing a turnaround in the kids this year,” Fowler said.
Most of the Bulldogs will be returning next year as they are underclassmen. But as for the seniors, they may not be able to play a single inning of their final high school season.
“Our senior group had really bought in, they had all worked hard, put the work in and I really hate it for those guys that they’re going to lose the season. I think all of them was looking forward to this year,” Fowler said.
The younger players,who still have at least two more years of high school baseball, know the work they have to put in to bring continued success to the Tazewell baseball program.
“They know they have to continue to work hard and hopefully we’ll have a good three, four, five year run ahead of us,” Fowler said.
If the season had gone ahead as scheduled the Bulldogs would have just returned from playing in a tournament in Myrtle Beach for the first time.
“We were just trying to get these kids as much exposure as we can with the bigger tournaments, let them see some competition outside the area,” Fowler said.
Fowler is still holding out hope that the VHSL has an abbreviated season once everything resumes to normal so that the seniors get an opportunity to play for potentially the final time.
“I hope the VHSL will actually pass something where we can play some in May or June that way some of these kids do have an opportunity to showcase their talents and move on and be better husbands, better brothers, better sons,” Fowler said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.