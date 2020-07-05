BLUEFIELD, Va. — It was anything but a normal first year as Bluefield College Athletic Director for Tonia Walker due to the coronavirus pandemic but she sees progress being made in the direction of the Rams’ goals.
Despite the challenges Walker is pleased with what was accomplished within the athletic department in her first year in the job.
“There’s been a lot of energy and a lot of things we can look back on and saw we did that, look at where we were last year as compared to where we are now,” Walker said.
Walker has big plans for the Rams but the focus in her first 12 months was on improving the infrastructure of the program so that it could sustain success.
“There were some infrastructural things that needed the attention immediately before we were able to progress and to grow in other directions,” Walker said.
The end goal for the Rams is to have all their team competing for championships yearly but it cannot happen instantly with a snap of the fingers.
Improving the framework of the program to the level Walker believes can lead to success will lead to more interest in the program which in turn will help the Rams have better teams every year.
“It’s all in stages and I tell my staff often that we’re going to get there, we’re going to win championships,” Walker said. “That will come but infrastructure is the biggest priority.”
Using her experience of 18 years in athletic leadership at Winston-Salem State University Walker evaluated the program when she arrived and applied her ideas where applicable.
Some areas where more important than others to work on in her first year and Walker had to adjust to Bluefield College.
“Coming in I was able to really assess what some of the needs were and while there were some initiatives that I really wanted to push I had to slow down and realize culture was different than where I come from,” Walker said.
The most important step the institution has taken in the last year Walker believes is the hiring of her as athletic director.
It’s not Walker bragging about her ability, but the hiring of the first full-time athletic director demonstrated the commitment of the college to athletics as a large portion of the students play a sport.
“Being the first full-time athletics director was a big move and it really showed the investment in the institution to move athletics forward and to demonstrate the importance of the athletics program in this area for the community as well as for the institution,” Walker said.
It was a change for Walker in that there was not a group of administrators that she would be working with. All the coaches shared the duties prior to Walker and she continues to turn to them in their area of expertise.
“I was more accustomed to working with administrators that were dedicated to an area of expertise,” Walker said. “They’re coaches and that is their primary responsibility to be respectful of their time but also to bring them in where they are strong and where they’re well suited to help us in administration.”
The coaches know the areas that Bluefield College athletics needs to improve and have a network of people who can help out on the projects Walker puts forth.
One area that was improved soon after the hiring of Walker was the strength and conditioning program.
Bluefield College leased the Herb Sims Center beginning last August which gave the Rams an improved training facility and then hired Rodney Key to run the strength and conditioning program.
It was an area that was much-need to reduce the number of injuries that were suffered.
“Listening to our student-athletes and our coaches it was a much-needed position to have someone that would help our student-athletes train and prevent injuries,” Walker said.
That hiring has already paid off Walker said with the number of injuries down which keeps student-athletes on the field and saves the college money with fewer surgeries having to be performed.
The focus has not just been on games but also in the classroom where the GPA of the student-athletes has collectively gone up almost half a point since last spring. Working with the ACE Center Walker has implemented policies and protocols to improve the performance academically.
Walker has been focusing on the pillars of the program and once those are succeeding the teams will improve in a way that will be sustainable.
“Once all of that becomes in sync and things start moving then you’ll begin to see the wins on the playing field,” Walker said.
The success on the field Bluefield College hopes will lead to more potential students looking at the college as a place to attend for an education and to be on winning teams.
“When we are successful athletically and we’re winning it causes others to be attracted to what it is we’re doing, it peaks interest in the program and that’s definitely what we want,” Walker said.
Once all spring sports were canceled due to coronavirus it shifted the focus of the athletic department as the student-athletes spread out to their homes.
“At the end of the season for us it was about rallying around them, letting them know that their pain was our pain but more than anything else just being very concerned about their safety,” Walker said.
Since then Walker has been working with administrators across the entire institution to formulate plans for when students return to campus with athletics being an important part due to the many moving part it has daily.
The plans have been changing as different guidelines are set out by the conferences that the Rams must adhere to including pushing back the start of practices to August 15.
“Things are very fluid and so even in our plans some things have had to be changed because the NAIA or our conference has shifted on some things pending the direction of what’s going with the virus,” Walker said.
Games will also be limited with football having a nine game regular season schedule and other fall sports playing an almost exclusive conference schedule.
A key element to changing the schedule of teams was to reduce the travel for games in the short term to prevent the spread of the virus. Walker hopes colleges don’t adapt minimal travel for games as standard practice due to traveling to new places being a big part of the experience for student-athletes as many didn’t have the opportunity growing up.
The athletic department has prioritized making sure its facilities are clean and remain clean to minimize the spread of the virus.
“In the athletics portion of that plan we really focused on facilities and the cleanliness of the facilities and making sure that we’re doing everything that we can to minimize the spread of the disease, to mitigate any risk and first and foremost safety is of priority,” Walker said.
Under the current plan student-athletes will begin arriving at the start of August where they will undergo a COVID-19 test and once practices begin have their temperatures checked before they participate to ensure no one is sick.
“We’re going to do all that we can to make sure that those student-athletes are safe when they return to the institution,” Walker said.
