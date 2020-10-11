WELCH — The Class A fourth rated Buffalo Bison came to Vic Nystrom Stadium Friday evening and flipped the Mount View game plan from a week earlier to hand the Knights a 27-0 defeat on a beautiful autumn evening atop Tom’s Mountain.
Just a week earlier, the View had taken the opening kickoff against the Sherman Tide and quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead and didn’t look back. Scoring on their next three series of the opening quarter, the Golden Knights built a 25-0 advantage heading into the second frame.
This past Friday, the Bison, now undefeated and 3-0, took the opening kick and followed Mount View’s precedent versus Sherman to perfection, lighting the scoreboard on only the third snap from scrimmage with a 14-yard dance to the end zone by junior Chase Lovejoy with only 1:24 taken off the clock.
Female placekicker Taylor Reedy, also a junior, kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
An early gamble by the Knights set up the second Buffalo touchdown.
Facing a fourth-and-one at its own 34, Mount View nixed the punt and rather attempted to gain a first down. A run try ended with a three yard loss and the Putnam Countians beginning their second possession at the Golden Knight 31.
Sophomore Bradley Harris, who rushed 9 times for 88 yards on the evening, picked up 28 on his initial carry before junior Andrew Clendenin bulled the final three yards up the middle to extend the advantage to 14-0 at the 8:13 mark after Reedy’s conversion kick was again true.
The hosts moved from their own 32 to the Buffalo 24 on their ensuing possession, picking up back-to-back first downs on a 23-yard pass from senior quarterback Jesse Rose to sophomore wide out Jaylen Hall followed by a repeat toss for 16 yards.
Those two first downs proved to be the only times the Golden Knight offense would be able to move the chains the entire first half.
Adding to the bad news, that advance to the Bison 24 would be as deep a penetration into Buffalo territory Mount View would be able to muster the entire game.
After stopping the Knights on downs, Bison QB Jackson England drove his team 76 yards in 8 plays for a third trip into the end zone.
England completed three passes in the march, a 29-yarder to Lovejoy, a six yard aerial to Harris and the capper, a 24-yard toss to a wide open David Whittington at the 1:17 mark of the first quarter. Despite the failed PAT kick attempt, Buffalo led 20-0.
In a preview of the second half, both clubs played tough defensively throughout the second chapter before England hooked up with sophomore Cameron Kearns with 1:11 showing before intermission on a 13-yard TD strike. Kearns, like Whittington on the previous score, was wide open to make the catch.
Reedy’s extra point boot gave the Bison a 27-0 lead at the break.
Analyzed Buffalo head coach Brian Batman of his team’s defensive philosophy, “That’s kind of how we’ve played defense all year. We bring a lot of pressure and we bring a lot of heat. We returned 10 starters on defense. When you return a lot of starters like that, you can do a lot of things you probably wouldn’t do with a bunch of new kids. Our defense hasn’t give up a point in three games.”
Coach Batman switched gears to speak of his offense, “The first half we played pretty well on offense. I threw the ball a little bit more than we normally do once we got up 14-0.”
In the final two dozen minutes, the Knight defense allowed Buffalo only five first downs and 100 total yards in keeping the visitors out of the end zone.
Buffalo did likewise, as the View recorded only six first downs and netted only 40 second half total yards.
Second year Golden Knight head coach Maurice Gravely alluded to the game’s opening, “When we get punched in the mouth first, it usually goes against us…I thought we were ready...We just lacked the execution (of the game plan).”
Hall provided some excitement defensively midway through the fourth quarter when he picked off a Buffalo pass near the back line of the end zone and raced out to the Knight 45, for a return of 54 yards before a penalty against Mount View cost the Knights 15 yards.
As has been the case in all five Knight games this season, penalties hampered Mount View.
Friday evening, the Golden Knights drew 9 flags for 104 yards, including 5 penalties for 65 yards in the fourth stanza alone.
Buffalo is scheduled to play Tolsia Friday, but Coach Batman wasn’t optimistic about that game being played due to the COVID-19 metrics.
He has plans to contact other schools in hopes of finding a replacement if the Rebels aren’t able to play.
Mount View, now 1-4, is scheduled to host River View Friday evening, but that game too is in doubt, but Coach Gravely also plans to contact others to set up a game.
At Vic Nystrom Stadium
Buffalo 20 7 0 0 27
Mount View 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring
First Quarter
BU: Chase Lovejoy 14 yd run (Taylor Reedy kick) 10:36
BU: Andrew Clendenin 3 yd run (Reedy kick) 8:13
BU: David Whittington 24 yd pass from Jackson England (kick failed) 1:17
Second Quarter
BU: Cameron Kearns 13 yd pass from England (Reedy kick) 1:11
TEAM STATS
First downs: BU 16; MV 8. Rushing: BU 35-146; MV 28-20. Passing: BU 10-22-1 162; MV 7-21-1. Total yards: BU 308; MV 70. Fumbles-lost: BU 2-0; MV 0-0. Penalties: BU 8-80; 9-104. Punts-Avg. BU 4-33.5; MV 6-39.7.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: BU Bradley Harris 9-88, Chase Lovejoy 8-31; MV Khiamani Vineyard 3-20, Tony Bailey 7-17.
PASSING: BU Jackson England 10-22-1 int-162-2 td; MV Jesse Rose 7-21-1 int-50-0 td.
RECEIVING: BU David Whittington 3-90, Chase Lovejoy 2-20; MV Jaylen Hall 2-39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.