Are you a deer hunter? Do you like to hunt for big bucks? If you do, do you make a habit of judging the deer that others take and belittling them because you think the antlers were too small or the buck wasn’t old enough? If you do this, then you are a buck shamer and we need to talk about it.
The climate of the deer hunting world has been changing for some time and there are probably several reasons for it. Many would cite deer hunting TV shows on the Outdoor Channel and others have contributed to this. For many years now hunters have watched celebrity hunters perched in tree stands and shooting houses as they fling arrows and pull triggers on whitetail deer with antlers like those of the extinct Irish Elk. (OK, slight exaggeration)
Watching all this for so many years has probably changed the collective thinking of much of our deer hunting crowd. Gone are the days of your father’s time when just seeing a deer was quite an event and anything that had an antler of any length made that buck legal game and he was probably going to get shot. (If it’s brown, it’s down was the old saying) The group Quality Deer Management has done much in this regard in the past several years as they educate hunters and landowners on deer management techniques. Part of their teaching includes the “let the younger bucks walk” advice as to how to get bigger buck deer in your area. So, what we have now in the deer hunter world is more hunters than ever saying let the younger, smaller deer walk by, give them a few more years to grow up.
Understand I think this is all fine. If deer hunters want to regulate themselves as to antler size, fine and dandy. This is as good a time as any to throw in my own personal disclaimer, which is “I don’t have any dog in this fight.” I have said in these pages before I am not a true big buck hunter. I will deer hunt a little, I hope to maybe take a nice buck someday, I will go with you on the doe season trips to get a little venison for the freezer, but I am not really mad at them like I would be for turkeys or squirrels. So, if you want to hunt only for Boone and Crockett Record Book bucks (Booners) or you will shoot the first legal spike that walks by, I do not care, it should be your choice.
Currently in my own state of West Virginia we have an ugly little scrap going on between two groups on slightly opposite sides of this “big deer horn” controversy. One group wants the legal limit of bucks taken by a hunter reduced to two from the current three per year. The other group wants the limit of three bucks to go unchanged. Sounds simple but the fallout and arguments that have resulted from this difference of opinion are somewhat amazing. Much of this battle has been waged on that wonderful entity Facebook which has the modern convenience of being able to hurl insults at your opponent without actually facing them, it is usually not very pretty.
If I have set the stage well enough for those of you that don’t deer hunt and really don’t keep up with these struggles, a common occurrence these days is a one hunter may look down on the size and age of another hunter’s buck. Again, in the shady world of Facebook and other social media a young hunter may proudly show a picture of a buck they have taken, maybe their first, only to be barraged by a flood of shamers telling them the buck was too small, too young, and should have been allowed to grow up. Do we think that this is good experience for a young or new hunter? Does this make them want to continue hunting? What do you think?
My brothers and sisters in camo, we are better than this, and we must do better if we going to survive as hunters.
Now even though I have preached to you about the problem of buck shaming here, what I really want you to think about is the bigger problem and that is hunter unity.
Many times, I have told you we must address this problem of fighting among our own ranks. There are plenty of groups out there working to bring an end to our hunting sports and our hunting heritage, we do not have to help them.
If it’s legal, deer hunt as you wish. If you want to only target old bucks, fine. If you want to take a spike or a fork horn, fine.
Don’t berate another hunter because they may have taken a deer that you wouldn’t. If you are an experienced hunter, your job is to encourage those new to the sport, not rebuke them.
— Contact Larryocase3
@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.