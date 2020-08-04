BLUEFIELD, Va. — When Buck Brittain walks onto Fincastle Country Club’s first tee at the inaugural Appalachian Amateur golf tournament in a few days, he will very likely experience a few “flash back” moments.
Brittain was a four-time winner of the Pocahontas Men’s Amateur, which was played at Fincastle for 46 straight years, beginning in 1970. In fact, he had won three of the last four Pocahontas championships (2012, ‘14, and ‘15), and only a sudden-death playoff loss for the title in 2013 separated him from a Grand Slam.
Brittain has maintained a busy and successful golfing schedule since the Pocahontas ceased five years ago, winning two Virginia State Open senior division championships and one Virginia State Mid-Amateur since then. In 2018, he was the Virginia State Golf Association’s “Player of the Year,” and was also the VSGA’s “Senior Player of the Year.” He’s really looking forward to competing in the Appalachian Amateur. The 36-hole event will begin on August 8 at Fincastle Country Club.
“This is a great event for the region,” he noted recently. “I’m excited that the Town of Bluefield, Virginia now owns and operates Fincastle Country Club. There’s renewed energy at Fincastle and in this golf tournament.”
Brittain, who won his first Pocahontas title in 1999, found that the original area golf championship provided motivation for him to consistently improve his game. “I grew up playing golf at Tazewell and Fincastle Country Clubs,” he explained. “At first, my challenge was to lower my handicap so I could qualify to compete, then make the cut. As my game improved, I focused more on competing, then winning the tournament.”
After his 1999 victory in the Pocahontas, Brittain began to compete in VSGA events throughout the state. “Playing with better golfers from other parts of the state challenged me to get better,” he added.
The 6,700-yard Fincastle golf course plays to Brittain’s strengths. “I was never a long hitter, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve probably gotten better at getting the ball in the hole,” he recounted. “Fincastle is set up to reward you for keeping the ball in play. The contour and size of the greens combine to make for a small target area on approach shots, and that increases the importance of having a good short game and putting well.”
During the run that saw Brittain win his three most recent Pocahontas titles, he and his wife Carrie became parents. Their daughter, Scarlet “Bo” Brittain, is now six years old. Being a husband and father has added another dynamic for the soft-spoken Brittain. “I probably enjoy golf more than before, because of Carrie and Bo. Carrie has been really supportive, and we really enjoy parenthood.”
“I enjoy the cameraderie that existed with the Pocahontas, getting together with so many golfers and friends I may not see otherwise,” he remembered. “I believe the Appalachian Amateur will create the same opportunity—renewing old friendships and making new ones.”
The Appalachian Amateur, sponsored by Ramey Ford of Princeton, begins with an optional practice round for competitors, August 7. First round play on August 8 will be followed by a cocktail party sponsored by Ramsey Industrial. There will also be a long drive and putting competition for golfers in the tournament. The event will conclude on Sunday.
The stroke-play , 36-hole tournament includes an overall championship, senior championship, and flighted divisions. Hunter O’Neal and Ben Ramsey, both of whom enjoyed outstanding careers as golfers at the high school and college level, have worked with O’Neal’s father, John (Fincastle Country Club general manager) to create and organize the Appalachian Amateur.
Hunter O’Neal explained, “The championship flight will feature very good golfers, and the flights provide opportunities for golfers with a variety of skill levels to compete and have a real opportunity to win.”
Ramsey added, “The Fincastle golf course and facilities have improved significantly since the Town of Bluefield, VA acquired the property. This event will showcase the course and country club to the community.”
To John O’Neal, the Appalachian Amateur is grateful for the rich tradition of the Pocahontas and looks forward to building upon that heritage. “Fincastle has been the site of many memorable tournaments and hosted some great players,” he summarized.
“We are excited to be providing the opportunity for younger golfers to experience Fincastle Country Club, and for seasoned golfers to compete here once again.”
