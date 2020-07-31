BLUEFIELD — High school football appears to be remaining on trajectory for a 2020 fall season in West Virginia. And so does middle school football.
Equipment will be given out to members of the Bluefield Middle School football team on Thursday, Aug. 13 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Players should have proof of insurance and proof of completed physicals at this time.
Practice officially begins on Aug. 17 and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
