VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After dropping the first matchup with University of Maine Fort Kent 3-1 on Friday, the Big Blue took down Carlow University 3-0 in the elimination bracket to advance to the Championship Game.
The Big Blue took down University of Maine Fort Kent 3-1 (25-14, 29-27, 21-25, 25-15) to force the deciding game six matchup. The Big Blue were led by BriShaela McHaney with 16 kills followed by Kateryna Dashevska with 13 and Allyson Martin with nine. Lindsey Neal and Caely Pickerd contributed four blocks each with Kaylee Winchell having three.
The Big Blue had 14 aces throughout the match: Dashevska (8), Aydan Dalak (3) and Veronica Butler (3). Butler also led BSU in digs with 16, followed by Martin with 15 and Taylor Sams with 12.
After falling behind 2-1 (14-25, 25-17, 21-25) in the winner-take-all match, the Big Blue bounced back to take set four (25-21) and five (15-9). BSU faced a 12-8 deficit late in the fifth set, but scored the next seven points in a row to secure the Championship.
Both Dashevska and Martin led the Big Blue in kills with 14 apiece with McHaney adding 12.
Dalak and Dashevska came away with 21 assists each in the Championship Game. Sams added 20 digs and two aces with Butler adding 17 digs.
“So proud of these kids and their tenacity, resilience, and perseverance to earn this title today. It wasn’t an easy road and they faced it without any reservation” said Big Blue Head Coach Savanna Hammond.
“All their hard work on and off the court has been amazing this season and I couldn’t think of a better group of kids to celebrate this moment!”
