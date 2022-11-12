Heading into the 2022-2023 season, the Bluefield State men’s basketball coach Devin Hoehn and women’s head coach Paul Davis hope their second seasons leading their respective programs will generate increased levels of success. Both Big Blue basketball teams roll into the season with a mix of returners, rookies, and much hope.
Big Blue Women
Last year, Paul Davis was placed behind the 8-ball. Hired in early October, Davis wasn’t given much time to learn his team before the season began in early November, and in turn, his squad was learning his system on the fly. A 5-19 season would be the result, and although not overly impressive, finishing the season on a 2-game winning streak is a sign of things to come.
Davis, the all-time leader in blocks at Winston-Salem State, is excited about the chance to implement his program early.
“Having the opportunity to recruit and coordinate a boot camp this year, I’m extremely excited and putting emphasis on building a family-oriented culture, a winning culture, while raising the standards of the program. I was super excited to get in the gym with the ladies this year to start what I would like to call ‘A New Chapter,’” declares Davis when asked about the chance at a full preseason schedule.
For this year’s Big Blue women’s squad, this season’s motto is, ‘Don’t Make Excuses, Make Results.’ Those words reign true for a group of returners looking to grow from the late momentum last winter, and they are led by point guard Azariah Binford.
The 5’4 sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, averaged 10.2 points and 4.6 assists per game last season while ranking 4th in Division II in minutes per game at 38.15. Binford’s efforts last season earned her a USCAA All-American Honorable Mention nod, and her leadership has her slated as this year’s team captain.
“Azariah is a person that not only I can count on, but her teammates can as well!” her head coach Davis.
Redshirt seniors Alexus Tucker and Dani Janutolo, along with redshirt sophomore Londen Coleman also return for the Big Blue. Coleman’s 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game led the ball club and earned her a USCAA All-American Honorable Mention placement. Tucker, also a USCAA All-American, averaged 10.8 points per game, making her an explosive option on offense, while Bluefield native Janutolo’s 2.5 steals a contest not only makes her a threat on the defensive end but also has her creeping up the all-time leaders at State in that category.
The offseason recruiting by Coach Davis has brought in a group of transfers to the State program.
Guards Rori Cox, Aerihna Afoa, and Essence Cowan, along with forward Coraly Dupree, look to leave their mark for the Big Blue early this season.
Cox, a 5’7 transfer from Cloud Community College in Kansas, can be a nuisance for opponents on both ends of the floor, and potential backcourt mate Afoa can shoot from long range, averaging 35% in 3-pointer last season as an All-Region player for Pairs Junior College in Texas.
Cowan and Dupree will add depth for Davis in the post this winter. Cowan is back in the gym after a few years off. She last suited up for Division I Winthrop in South Carolina, where she shot 44% from behind the arc. Dupree, a 6’1 transplant from Southern Nevada, hopes to get into the rotation quickly in Bluefield.
The Big Blue women will play 16 games at home inside the friendly confines of Ned Shott Gymnasium this winter, including six in November. Bluefield State will begin their season at Division I Western Carolina on Monday, November 7th, before playing the next five at home, starting with a back-to-back Friday, November 11th, and Saturday, November 12th nights at home, hosting Mars Hill and Washington Adventist in consecutive evenings.
Big Blue Men
Very much like the women’s basketball program at Bluefield State, the Big Blue men’s team has a 2nd year General in charge as well. Devin Hoehn and his full-court style of play are back after a 10-14 record and a trip to the USCAA National Tournament last season.
Hoehn, a Jim Crutchfield disciple from his days as a player at West Liberty and as an assistant coach at Nova Southeastern, employed Crutchfield’s up-tempo, pressure style of play as soon as he jumped off the bus in Bluefield, and it would result in some impressive defensive numbers. The Big Blue finished the 2021-2022 campaign scattered among the top 10 in Division II team statistics, such as 1st in Turnovers Per Game (22.4) and Steals Per Game (13.7), 3rd in Scoring Offense (90.4 ppg), 4th in Turnover Margin (6.4) and Blocked Shots Per Game (5) as well as 9th in Total Steals (288).
Those numbers look to be replicated this winter with a solid core of three starters returning for the Big Blue.
Gone is leading scorer Marquez Cooper who averaged 20.8 points per game last season but back is 5’7 junior guard Hirotaka Ohashi (10.1 points, 5.2 assists per game last year), 6’5 sophomore guard Jordan Hinds (16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds per game), and 6’8 sophomore forward Landry Palata (9.9 points, 6.1 rebounds per game) to lay the foundation for this year’s starting lineup.
The other two starting spots looked to be filled by a couple of solid transfers.
Kanie McColley is no stranger to the up-tempo type of play, coming from Nova Southeastern, where that style is on full display with Crutchfield, mentioned earlier, still in charge. McColley, the 6’6 junior, finished his high school career with over 1,300 points. Malik Tidwell looks to be a tremendous addition to the backcourt as well. Tidwell, the 5’11 junior guard transfer from Bryant & Stratton in Wisconsin where he, averaged 18.6 points per game last season.
Khamaury McMillan (7.1 points per game), Jaaden Newell, and Bluefield product Nick Owens are all back from last year’s team that finished the season at the USCAA National Tournament.
Depth off the bench this year will be provided by a host of transfers to round out the roster.
Chase Page, a 6’5 guard from St. Monica’s College Prep in Australia, along with Sullivan County Community College New York transfer, 6’8 junior, Samuel DeSouza, Potomac State transplant, 6’4 junior Malik Lacewell, Jason Priah, a 6’5 junior from Fort Valley State in Georgia, and Cass Tech High School in Michigan’s Rylan Bowes, a 6’6 freshman, all look to provide support this year.
No one is more excited than the State coach to see this team play.
“I think we have several aspects of this year’s team that we can hopefully count on, firstly with three returning, quality starters that have legitimate experience in our system and style of play (Ohashi, Hinds, Palata) who all bring different skill sets to the table, and understand well how we do things both offensively and defensively…with a year in, they know what’s going on in regards to how we play, and they can transmit that to the newcomers to bring them along as they adjust to our pressing, full-court and intense system. I also believe the new guys will make an impact both as starters and off the bench and give us the quality depth we will need for how we play!” head coach Hoehn mentioned when talking about this Big Blue group.
Bluefield State’s men’s slate will begin on the road Saturday, November 12th, at regional rival Emory & Henry.
The 12-game home slate begins the following Tuesday, hosting Mercer County rival Concord.
