BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield State women’s and men’s tennis teams observed their respective Senior Day activities with a pair of team victories on Wednesday at Lotito City Park.
The Big Blue women defeated rolled past Davis and Elkins, 6-1. The Bluefield State men claimed a 5-2 win over the Senators.
The Big Blue women swept the Senators in doubles. Shreya Chakrabarly and Juliana Jimenez got the win on court 1, 6-4. Paula Saez Raez and Virginia Zanotti defeated Carter Nettina and Eloise Hutton on court two, 6-2.
Victoria Cabral and Ghita Courdi secured the doubles point on court three against Cara Long and Courtney Roth, 6-2.
In singles play, Senior Paula Saez Raez dropped in the number four spot, 2-6, 1-6. Juliana Jimenez defeated Eloise Hutton in the number three spot, 6-1,6-1.
Virginia Zanotti won in the number two spot (6-7 (7), 6-0, 6-2) against Chavana Screenath. Shreya Chakrabarly captured a win against Taylour Newman in the number one spot (6-2, 6-1).
Ghita Courdi defeated Cara Long in the number five spot, (6-2,6-0). Victoria Cabral secured the win for the Big Blue against Elysia Cain, (6-0,6-0)
The Bluefield State men got up early sweeping in doubles play. Frederik Bau-Madsen and Juan De Freitas got the first win in the doubles match on court one, 6-4.
Teddy Razafindratsima and Tom Schmieta won their set on court two against Talki Umeda and Julian Tamburini, 6-4. Fabian Avail-Torres and Luke secured the win on court three, 6-1.
All three seniors got the win in their single matches. Luke Busse defeated Andrew Shand in the number four spot, (6-4,6-1).
Frederik Bau-Madsen got the win over Talki Umeda in the numner two spot, (7-5,6-3). Tom Schmieta closed out the senior wins in the number three spot defeating Anthony Martins, (6-3,7-5).
Fabian Avail-Torres rolled past Kyle Hawthorne in the number five spot, (6-0, 6-1). Teddy Razafindratsima dropped in the number one spot to Viktor Yanev, (6-1,6-3).
The Big Blue men and women travel to Fairmont State today.
The first serve is set for 3 p.m.
