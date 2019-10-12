BLUEFIELD — For the second straight year a Bluefield State men’s tennis player has won the Division II Atlantic Regional singles title and will play in the ITA Cup.
Tom Schmieta is this year’s champion for the Big Blue and will head to Rome, Georgia, Wednesday to be one of eight players competing for the Division II ITA Cup Title.
Schmieta was not expecting to win the regional due to the quality players at the tournament including on his own team despite losing in the final last year to former teammate Arthur Figuiere.
“There were so many good players and I thought if I win the first couple of rounds that will fine but winning the whole tournament that was not really my expectation,” Schmieta said.
Winning the Division II ITA Cup will enter Schmieta into the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships at the start of November which will include top Division I players.
To win the Atlantic Regional Schmieta had to win five matches over three days with temperatures in the mid-90s. Having dealt with more challenging conditions just weeks prior helped him be able to fight through the weather in Charleston.
“The tournament we played two weeks prior to that was in Atlanta and it was even hotter there and the conditions were even worse so I think playing that tournament before regionals prepared me really well to compete in hard conditions,” Schmieta said.
Having adjusted to the weather Schmieta was able to perform better than anybody else and come out as champion. He advanced to the final with a three-set victory over Cormac McCooey of Merceyhurst 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (11-9) including coming back from being down 8-4 in the third set.
“He’s a big, strong guy who works really hard and I think he was able to handle the conditions better than the rest of the field and pretty much outlast everybody and come out of it on top as champion. He really earned it and we’re very proud of him,” Belt said.
Going to the national tournament will be beneficial for Schmieta no matter how he performs at the tournament. He is guaranteed to play three matches at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup and will be the champion if he comes out victorious in all three.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him to be one of eight people to get to go to it regardless of whatever the results are,” Belt said.
Schmieta will be able to gain a lot of experience for himself at a high-profile tournament and will be able to help his teammates when he gets back improve themselves while seeing what it takes to reach that level.
“The experience he will gain getting to go to a national tournament and also use that to judge and evaluate where he stands and use that to also impart that when he gets back to the whole team I think we’ll help us as we go into the future,” Belt said.
When Figuiere won the Atlantic Regional last year and went to the ITA Cup the entire team was able to benefit leading to an eighth straight trip to the DII Championships. Belt and Schmieta are hoping that it has the same affect on this year’s team.
“For me knowing to have a guy on my team who can play with these kind of players in the top eight of the country and practicing this guy every day makes you feel more confident in your own game,” Schmieta said.
The success of Schmieta has been based on a solid serve he brings and his ability to change how he plays dependent on the opponent he faces. In the Atlantic Regional he used the heat to his advantage by making his opponents run all over the court to tire out.
“I always try to read the game of my opponent and then adjust my game to whatever his weakness is or whatever his strength is,” Schmieta said.
Having Schmieta advance to the only singles national championship event for Division II continues Bluefield State men’s tennis of being a regional leader.
“We’ve obviously been a successful team and have a proud tradition and I think this is another accomplishment which speaks to that,” Belt said.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
